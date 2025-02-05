Kanye West and Bianca Censori on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards. Imago

Bianca Censori just made headlines when she walked the red carpet at the Grammy Awards in a sheer nothingness - and almost showed herself in full nude. But even before that, stars were shocking with a lot of skin.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bianca Censori caused a stir at the Grammy Awards with a transparent net dress.

But even before the scandalous dress worn by Kanye West's wife, there were nude appearances that made headlines.

Rose McGowan and Kate Moss, among others, have also presented a scandalous red carpet outfit. Show more

Some people went crazy when Bianca Censori (30) dropped her coat at the Grammy Awards. She revealed a see-through mesh dress underneath that really left nothing to the imagination. No panties, no bra, just bloodied skin.

The tiny nylon dress worn by Kanye West's (47) wife not only shocked the audience at the Grammy Awards, but the rapper may now want to exploit the scandalous dress even further, as it appears on Instagram.

West currently only has three posts on his profile, one of which shows the "see-through dress". According to the Daily Mail, there were previously more details underneath, which he has since deleted: "Made from sheer, one-way stretch nylon with two darts and held together with a slightly darker, skin-colored 2mm baby lock stitch."

In another Instagram post, another item of clothing takes center stage: a black, transparent bodysuit. "The most googled person on earth wears Yeezy women," the musician announces. And the bodysuit is indeed available online - for just 20 US dollars.

It remains to be seen whether the Grammy scandal dress will follow. One thing is certain: there were scandals before Bianca Censori. Kanye West's wife is not the first lady to reveal quite a lot on the red carpet. Well, her predecessors weren't quite as bloody, but they certainly caused quite a stir with a lot of skin.

Bella Hadid at the Cannes Film Festival (2024)

Admittedly, the brown dress in which Bella Hadid (28) appeared at the Cannes Film Festival last year was no match for Bianca Censori. Nevertheless, her choice of dress caused a huge outcry: the model showed off her almost exposed nipples, but was otherwise quite covered up.

Model Bella Hadid strolled down the red carpet in Cannes 2024 in a very transparent dress. Keystone/Epa/Guillaume Horcajuelo

Rita Ora at the Met Gala (2024)

The motto of last year's Met Gala was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion". Attendees could interpret this slogan however they wanted. Rita Ora (34) probably thought that sleeping beauties rarely wear a lot of fabric. Because the singer presented two naked outfits that evening, with her breasts shimmering through in the second gown.

The dress Rita Ora wore at the Met Gala 2024 had a lot shimmering through. Imago

Rihanna at the CFDA Fashion Awards (2014)

In 2014, it was Rihanna (36) who stepped out in front of the flashbulbs with a dazzling hint of nothing. At the CFDA Fashion Awards, the singer was honored with an award and also stole the show from everyone else in attendance: her custom-made gown was adorned with 230,000 Swarovski stones, which were not quite able to cover all of the musician's features. The gown was designed and made by Adam Selman.

At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Rihanna appeared in a glittering dress that revealed a lot. Keystone/AP

Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards (2013, 2015)

It took a while for people to get used to the fact that Miley Cyrus (32) was no longer the well-behaved Disney star of yesteryear. She first caused a stir with her appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013. Back then, she appeared in a skin-colored lingerie set and performed provocative dance moves on stage. In 2015, she once again chose a dress for the MTV Video Music Awards in which the former "Hannah Montana" star could be seen almost completely as God created her.

Nude scandals: Miley Cyrus In 2013, Miley Cyrus chose a skin-colored lingerie set for the MTV Music Awards. In doing so, she said goodbye to her Disney image for good. Image: KEYSTONE/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Two years later, she appeared again at the MTV Music Awards in a skimpy dress. Image: KEYSTONE/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Nude scandals: Miley Cyrus In 2013, Miley Cyrus chose a skin-colored lingerie set for the MTV Music Awards. In doing so, she said goodbye to her Disney image for good. Image: KEYSTONE/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Two years later, she appeared again at the MTV Music Awards in a skimpy dress. Image: KEYSTONE/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Rose McGowan at the MTV Video Music Awards (1998)

Who doesn't remember Rose McGowan's (51) black mesh dress, which the actress wore to the MTV Video Music Awards in 1998? No matter how flashy her then boyfriend Marilyn Manson (56) presented himself, no one could steal the show. Because her backside really revealed everything. Afterwards, the "Charmed" star explained her choice of outfit by saying that she wanted to make a statement: she wanted to emphasize with the dress that she always felt objectified.

Kate Moss at a party (1998)

At the age of just 19, Kate Moss (51) opted for a dress that would change her life. The model turned up at a modeling agency party in a shimmering maxi dress that was probably more transparent than she thought, as she later told "Vogue". She only saw later in the pictures that Liza Bruce's dress revealed her brush and black panties. The photos went around the world and Kate Moss later became one of the biggest supermodels of all time.

Cher at the Met Gala (1974)

Even further back in time, showing a lot of skin was an even bigger scandal. But Cher (78) was always ahead of her time and dared to wear a special dress at the Met Gala in 1974: she had Bob Mackie, who had already designed the "Original Naked Dress" for Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962), design a gown that would remain unforgotten - and reveal a lot.

Jane Birkin in Paris (1969)

Jane Birkin's (1946-2023) black, transparent mini dress was all the more daring for 1969, which she wore alongside Serge Gainsbourg (1928-1991) in Paris. Although it was a dark fabric, the actress exposed a lot of what was underneath. A black slip underneath, bare skin on top.

Marilyn Monroe and the "Original Naked Dress" (1962)

It didn't actually reveal that much, but Marilyn Monroe's dress, which she wore when she sang "Happy Birthday" for John F. Kennedy (1917-1963) in 1962, is known as the "Original Naked Dress". Because the design clung to Monroe like a second skin and the color was adapted to her skin color, it appeared to many as if the actress was naked.

A moment that went down in history and shocked the world: Marilyn Monroe in a dress that is now referred to by many as the "Original Naked Dress". KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Bonhams, Cecil Stoughton

More videos from the department