Melanie and her husband Michael (right) brought two designer table lamps to the "Bares für Rares" stars Sven Deutschmanek (left) and Horst Lichter. Picture: ZDF

"Bares für Rares" dealer David Suppes paid two designer lamps dubious compliments. He then wanted to buy one of them at all costs - later a curious deal was struck with one of his rivals.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the ZDF flea market show "Bares für Rares" , two designer table lamps are dismissed as "pretty ugly".

"That looks like batik", thought presenter Horst Lichter aloud on his TV show.

But in the end, everything turns out differently: the two lamps suddenly become a highly sought-after commodity among retailers. Show more

"We tried to do some research and didn't find out anything about the artist," said contestant Melanie in Thursday's edition of "Bares für Rares".

Together with her husband Michael, she had brought two designer table lamps to the ZDF rummage show. "That looks like batik," thought presenter Horst Lichter aloud.

Sven Deutschmanek forbade his colleague from interfering in his role as an expert. He asked aggressively: "Do you want to carry on?" Although Lichter was pleased that he was right with one of his theses, he conciliatingly called his batik discovery a stroke of luck.

When asked about the origins of the design duo, the couple explained that they had discovered the lights while helping with a house move. The couple did not receive them as a gift from their acquaintances: they had paid 150 euros at the time.

"I would love to have these lights myself"

"Marianne Koplin, Berlin", read Sven Deutschmanek from a note under the base of a lamp. "I don't know her personally," he admitted. Both lamps were "completely handmade", he realized. The batik technique comes from Indonesia, the expert explained.

"You take wax or grease, apply it to the material and the color is not absorbed as intensively in these areas as in the untreated areas," Deutschmanek continued.

Deutschmanek thought he could tell from the cables that the lamps were built in the mid or late 1970s. When switching them on and off, he noticed a loose contact on one lamp. "In recent years, these kinds of lights have become very popular again because they have a natural, organic feel to them," the expert reported.

Horst Lichter asked the obligatory question about the desired price. Melanie and Michael had paid 150 euros and wanted to recoup this sum. Sven Deutschmanek had good news: "For the little one alone" he would recommend "double that amount".

Sven Deutschmanek valued the larger lamp at 400 euros - a total of 700 euros. "Amazing," the couple said happily. "I would love to have this lamp myself," Deutschmanek thought aloud.

Dealer Suppes: "Pretty ugly, but cool again"

Elke Velten and Daniel Meyer took a close look at the designer lights. "They're kind of ugly, but they're cool again," commented David Suppes from the dealer's table.

The "Bares für Rares" dealers Elke Velten and Daniel Meyer wanted to take a closer look at the designer lamps. Image. ZDF

Before entering the dealers' room, Melanie revealed to the camera: "I don't like negotiating at all, and my husband doesn't like being in public."

Her idea: "Either he has to be my prompter or I push him a little so that he negotiates."

"You feel a bit reminded of your grandparents," commented Daniel Meyer on the design of the lights. David Suppes said: "They're a bit ugly, but they're nice and ugly again, they're great again, somehow."

"We didn't find out much about the artist," said Melanie. She had hoped for more information from Sven Deutschmanek on precisely this point.

Dealer Kahl: "I think the tall one is very beautiful"

"I really like the big one and would even put it up myself," Fabian Kahl revealed. In contrast, he "didn't like the small lamp that much". 100 euros for both, he suggested. "Funny, I think the one on the left is nicer," said David Suppes. "I'd offer 100 euros for the left one alone and 20 for the big one," Suppes thought aloud.

Kahl raised the bid to 150. "Or do you just want to bid on one and I'll bid on the other?" asked Kahl. Suppes didn't like the idea: "Not again!"

Friedrich Häusser and Elke Velten joined in. Velten offered 220 euros, but Suppes raised the bid by 20 euros. "We're feeling our way forward," observed the rival. When asked about their expertise, the couple quoted 700 euros.

The dealers were awestruck. Intimidated, Suppes changed his mind. He asked Kahl: "Maybe we should do a shared deal after all?"

50 euros from Kahl for the large lamp and 200 from Suppes for the small one. A double deal! "Win-win situation!" Suppes was delighted with the couple.

