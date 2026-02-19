"Bauer, single, sucht": These farmers are looking for love on TV Anita (62) from the canton of Bern was born a farmer. She breeds brown cows, keeps sheep, pigs, chickens and geese on her farm. She likes romantic moments with candlelight and a hotpot. Image: CH Media The busy Fridli runs a large farm with two sites and also works as an organic inspector and site manager. The 47-year-old lives in the canton of Glarus. In his free time, he enjoys hiking and playing cards. Image: CH Media Hobby farmer Janine loves her farm and animals with all her heart. After demanding missions as a paramedic, she finds peace and quiet on her farm with its far-reaching views and can recharge her batteries there. The 54-year-old lives in the canton of Aargau. Image: CH Media Emigrant Karina (65) is building a new life in Apulia in southern Italy. On an estate with vines, olive, citrus and fig trees, she is living her dream and has many visions for a new beginning. Nine dogs and two cats accompany her. Image: CH Media Marie Anna (40) is a real all-rounder and horse connoisseur. A house by the lake in the canton of Vaud, horses on her doorstep, plus a dog and a cat. Her life feels complete. Now she wants to share her happiness with a man. Image: CH Media After many years of hard work, the enterprising Peter has handed over his farm to his son. The farm is now run as a sanctuary, which Peter continues to support with a lot of heart and commitment. The 63-year-old lives in the canton of Thurgau. Image: CH Media "Bauer, single, sucht": These farmers are looking for love on TV Anita (62) from the canton of Bern was born a farmer. She breeds brown cows, keeps sheep, pigs, chickens and geese on her farm. She likes romantic moments with candlelight and a hotpot. Image: CH Media The busy Fridli runs a large farm with two sites and also works as an organic inspector and site manager. The 47-year-old lives in the canton of Glarus. In his free time, he enjoys hiking and playing cards. Image: CH Media Hobby farmer Janine loves her farm and animals with all her heart. After demanding missions as a paramedic, she finds peace and quiet on her farm with its far-reaching views and can recharge her batteries there. The 54-year-old lives in the canton of Aargau. Image: CH Media Emigrant Karina (65) is building a new life in Apulia in southern Italy. On an estate with vines, olive, citrus and fig trees, she is living her dream and has many visions for a new beginning. Nine dogs and two cats accompany her. Image: CH Media Marie Anna (40) is a real all-rounder and horse connoisseur. A house by the lake in the canton of Vaud, horses on her doorstep, plus a dog and a cat. Her life feels complete. Now she wants to share her happiness with a man. Image: CH Media After many years of hard work, the enterprising Peter has handed over his farm to his son. The farm is now run as a sanctuary, which Peter continues to support with a lot of heart and commitment. The 63-year-old lives in the canton of Thurgau. Image: CH Media

"Bauer, single, sucht" is one of the most successful TV couple shows. The track record speaks for itself: 22 weddings and 33 children in 21 seasons. This summer, six new candidates will start their search for love. blue News introduces you to them.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 22nd season of "Bauer, single, sucht" starts in late summer 2026 on 3+ and builds on a track record of 22 marriages and 33 children in 21 seasons.

Six new singles from several Swiss cantons and southern Italy will begin their search for love in the summer, accompanied by Marco Fritsche and Christa Rigozzi.

At the same time, the casting for other farmers who would like to find their love in the matchmaking show continues. Show more

In summer, flirting without inhibitions will be back on 3+, and hopefully there will also be some cuddling: The 22nd season of "Bauer, ledig, sucht" starts.

The first six singles come from the cantons of Aargau, Bern, Glarus, Thurgau and Vaud - one even from southern Italy. So the search for happiness in love no longer stops at national borders. Marco Fritsche and Christa Rigozzi provide plenty of love mail and accompany the participants on their way to happiness.

However, fans of the cult matchmaking show will have to wait a little longer. The 22nd season starts in late summer 2026.

Marco Fritsche has also already dated a farmer

In blue News' big love interview at the start of "Bauer, ledig, sucht" 2025, "BLS" host Marco Fritsche revealed: "I've already dated a farmer. They're very passionate at the best of times."

The Appenzell native has hosted the 3+ format since the second season in 2008, with co-host Christa Rigozzi joining in 2010.

