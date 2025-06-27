  1. Residential Customers
Kardashians steal the show These star guests at Bezos' mega wedding are already in Venice

Carlotta Henggeler

27.6.2025

Celebrity wedding in Venice: Amazon founder Bezos gets married - Gallery
Celebrity wedding in Venice: Amazon founder Bezos gets married - Gallery. A kiss in a water cab: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

A kiss in a water cab: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

Image: KEYSTONE

Celebrity wedding in Venice: Amazon founder Bezos gets married - Gallery. Venice is in a state of emergency because of the celebrity wedding of the year. Bezos has invited his VIP friends to the lagoon city. Among them ...

Venice is in a state of emergency because of the celebrity wedding of the year. Bezos has invited his VIP friends to the lagoon city. Among them ...

Image: KEYSTONE

Celebrity wedding in Venice: Amazon founder Bezos gets married - Gallery. ... US presidential daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner (l.).

... US presidential daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner (l.).

Image: dpa

Celebrity wedding in Venice: Amazon founder Bezos gets married - Gallery. Hollywood star Orlando Bloom is also among the invited guests.

Hollywood star Orlando Bloom is also among the invited guests.

Image: KEYSTONE

Celebrity wedding in Venice: Amazon founder Bezos gets married - Gallery. As well as cult designer Diane von Fürstenberg.

As well as cult designer Diane von Fürstenberg.

Image: KEYSTONE

Celebrity wedding in Venice: Amazon founder Bezos gets married - Gallery. And US talk show legend Oprah Winfrey is also part of the party.

And US talk show legend Oprah Winfrey is also part of the party.

Image: KEYSTONE

Celebrity wedding in Venice: Amazon founder Bezos gets married - Gallery. US singer and actor Usher also plowed through Venice's canals on Thursday on his way to the Bezos-Sánchez wedding.

US singer and actor Usher also plowed through Venice's canals on Thursday on his way to the Bezos-Sánchez wedding.

Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Luigi Costantini

Celebrity wedding in Venice: Amazon founder Bezos gets married - Gallery. But the real eye-catchers are the Kardashians: Kim Kardashian (center) and her sister Khloé Kardashian steal the limelight when they arrive in Venice.

But the real eye-catchers are the Kardashians: Kim Kardashian (center) and her sister Khloé Kardashian steal the limelight when they arrive in Venice.

Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Luigi Costantini

Celebrity wedding in Venice: Amazon founder Bezos gets married - Gallery. Photographers capture the Kardashians' arrival on the ship.

Photographers capture the Kardashians' arrival on the ship.

Image: KEYSTONE

Celebrity wedding in Venice: Amazon founder Bezos gets married - Gallery. Bezos and Sánchez will say "I do" on the island of San Gregorio Maggiore on Friday: The island, which is about ten hectares in size, is located in the Venice lagoon and is home to a Benedictine monastery, a church and the Teatro Verde, where the ceremony will take place.

Bezos and Sánchez will say "I do" on the island of San Gregorio Maggiore on Friday: The island, which is about ten hectares in size, is located in the Venice lagoon and is home to a Benedictine monastery, a church and the Teatro Verde, where the ceremony will take place.

Image: dpa

Celebrity wedding in Venice: Amazon founder Bezos gets married - Gallery. The location of the party the night before: the Madonna dell'Orto monastery church.

The location of the party the night before: the Madonna dell'Orto monastery church.

Image: dpa

Celebrity wedding in Venice: Amazon founder Bezos gets married - Gallery. Greenpeace activists demand higher taxes for Bezos with a poster on St. Mark's Square.

Greenpeace activists demand higher taxes for Bezos with a poster on St. Mark's Square.

Image: dpa

Celebrity wedding in Venice: Amazon founder Bezos gets married - Gallery. Some residents of Venice criticized Bezos' XXL wedding in advance with posters like this one.

Some residents of Venice criticized Bezos' XXL wedding in advance with posters like this one.

Image: KEYSTONE

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are celebrating a superlative luxury wedding in the lagoon city. The celebrities are arriving - and the Kardashians are causing a flurry of flashbulbs with their appearances.

27.06.2025, 10:59

27.06.2025, 11:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • This Friday, US billionaire Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, and former TV presenter Lauren Sánchez are set to tie the knot.
  • The celebrations with around 200 international celebrity guests - mainly from show business and the business world - are already underway. Everything is taking place under strict security precautions for fear of protests or an attack.
  • Stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Usher and Orlando Bloom are attending the XXL wedding. The Kardashian sisters are the eye-catchers when they arrive - they steal the photographers' attention.
Show more

Probably the most spectacular celebrity wedding of the year is taking place in Venice this Friday: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former TV presenter Lauren Sánchez say "I do" on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

Around 200 guests from show business, politics and business are invited - including Oprah Winfrey, Ivanka Trump and the Kardashians.

However, the three-day celebrations, estimated to cost up to 48 million euros, not only provide glamor, but also spark protests in the lagoon city.

