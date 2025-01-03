These are the jungle camp stars of 2025 The participants of the 18th season of the RTL reality show "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!". Image: dpa Lilly Becker goes to the jungle camp. Image: dpa Anna-Carina Woitschack also faces the nasty jungle tests down under. Image: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa Decathlon legend Jürgen Hingsen will also be part of the 2025 jungle crew. Image: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa Presenter Jan Köppen and presenter Sonja Zietlow will once again host the RTL reality show. Image: dpa These are the jungle camp stars of 2025 The participants of the 18th season of the RTL reality show "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!". Image: dpa Lilly Becker goes to the jungle camp. Image: dpa Anna-Carina Woitschack also faces the nasty jungle tests down under. Image: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa Decathlon legend Jürgen Hingsen will also be part of the 2025 jungle crew. Image: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa Presenter Jan Köppen and presenter Sonja Zietlow will once again host the RTL reality show. Image: dpa

Decathlete Jürgen Hingsen wants to face the challenges of the RTL jungle show at the age of 66. And Lilly Becker is also taking part.

Rumors swirled for weeks. Which more or less well-known celebrity will move into the RTL jungle camp? While the rumor mill was churning, the tabloid "Bild" kept throwing around alleged participants who would be moving into a cot Down Under in 2025. The news channel itself also poured oil on the fire in the meantime.

RTL has now put an end to weeks of speculation and officially announced all the participants in the 2025 jungle camp.

The youngest candidate in this season of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" will be reality starlet Alessia Herren (22), who has appeared on "Promi Big Brother" and other shows. "I'm following in my father's footsteps. I'm very proud of that," said the daughter of entertainer Willi Herren (1975-2021). The role of camp elder falls to decathlon legend Jürgen Hingsen (66).

These stars face disgusting jungle tests

It was already known that model Sharlely "Lilly" Becker (48) and seasoned dating show participant Maurice Dziwak (26) would face disgusting jungle tests. The broadcaster announced this beforehand, but now the full list is available.

Alongside Lilly Becker, the best-known faces are likely to be "Der Alte" actor Pierre Sanoussi-Bliss (62), actress Nina Bott (47), "Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten" star Timur Ülker (35), pop singer Anna-Carina Woitschack (32) and football commentator Jörg Dahlmann (65).

The 12 jungle camp candidates at a glance: Lilly Becker

Maurice Dziwak

Anna-Carina Woitschack

Sam Dylan

Alessia Herren

Jörg Dahlmann

Edith Stehfest

Jürgen Hingsen

Yeliz Koc

Timur Ülker

Nina Bott

Pierre Sanoussi-Bliss

But the reality faction is also strongly represented. In addition to nestling Alessia Herren, the winner of the trash show "Das Sommerhaus der Stars", Sam Dylan (33), Maurice Dziwak, musician Edith Stehfest (29) and influencer and former "The Bachelor" contestant Yeliz Koç (31) are also taking part.

How much it costs RTL to recruit the participants for the jungle camp was also hotly debated in the run-up to the show. According to information from "Bild", Lilly Becker will receive the highest fee: According to research by the German newspaper, the ex-wife of former tennis star Boris Becker (57) wants to pocket at least 300,000 euros.

The twelve stars and starlets will be seen in 17 live shows daily at 8.15 p.m. from January 24. "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" will once again be hosted by Sonja Zietlow and Jan Köppen.

