These stars have children out of wedlock First the wedding, then the children? Not with these celebrities! For many stars, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, an extramarital affair has already led to unplanned offspring - and sometimes even a one-off fling has not been without consequences. Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix In addition to his four children by marriage with Maria Shriver, Arnold Schwarzenegger also has a son out of wedlock with his former housekeeper. The affair came to light in 2011 shortly after Arnie separated from his wife. Joseph Baena takes after his famous dad and earns his money with bodybuilding and acting. Image: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer The fact that the Crown Princess of Norway Mette-Marit already had an illegitimate son before she married Crown Prince Haakon initially caused a scandal. But the couple's love won out, and the heirs to the throne now lead a normal patchwork family life with Mette-Marit's first son Marius Borg Høiby and their children Ingrid Alexandra and Sverre Magnus. Image: Jørgen Gomnæs, the Royal Court/Handout The affair between Jenny Elvers and Alex Jolig made headlines in 2000, and the birth of their son Paul even more so. Elvers became pregnant shortly after meeting Jolig, having previously been in a relationship with Heiner Lauterbach for four years. However, her love for the "Big Brother" star faded after just a few months. Image: Getty Images/Gerald Matzka The celebrity mother of an illegitimate child is entertainer Désirée Nick. Her son Oscar was conceived during her liaison with Heinrich Prince of Hanover. Before the birth in 1996, the prince separated from the dancer and married another woman in 1999. Désirée Nick had to fight for a long time to have her paternity recognized. Image: Getty Images/Gerald Matzka Even politicians are nowhere near as moral as they like to present themselves in public. One of them: Horst Seehofer, whose mistress Anette Fröhlich gave birth to a daughter in 2007. Anna-Felicia Fröhlich has since made a name for herself as an ice dancer. Image: Getty Images/Michele Tantussi Even "Kaiser" Franz was not infallible: at the end of the 1990s, Franz Beckenbauer had an affair with the former secretary of FC Bayern Munich, which was not without consequences. Son Joel was born in 2000 and daughter Francesca in 2003. After all, Franz married his Heidi three years later. Image: Getty Images/Hannes Magerstaedt Clint Eastwood has eight children by six women, but has only been married twice. An affair with flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves even resulted in two illegitimate children, a daughter and a son. The latter is Scott Eastwood, who is also a successful actor and starred alongside his father in "Flags of Our Fathers" and "Grand Torino". Image: Eric Risberg/AP/dpa Kevin Costner has been married twice. Both marriages produced six children. However, the actor fathered another son during a brief affair with millionaire heiress Bridget Rooney. Image: Beata Zawrzel/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa The dispute between Eddie Murphy and Spice Girl Mel B made the tabloids: The "Beverly Hills Cop" star long denied being the father of Mel B's daughter Angel, who was born after a brief relationship between the two in 2007. A DNA test proved otherwise. Image: Getty Images/Amy Sussman Rock star Rod Stewart married for the third time in 2007, but five different women are the mothers of his eight children. His first daughter is from his relationship with the painter Susannah Boffey. Another daughter was born from his relationship with model Kelly Emberg. Image: Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole The affair between action star Jackie Chan and former Miss Asia Elaine Ng Yi Lei also had consequences: Chan's illegitimate daughter Etta Ng Chok-lam was born in 1999. However, the actor has no interest in his daughter's life. The fact that he let her slip into homelessness without financial help brought him a lot of criticism. Image: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison Prince Albert fathered a daughter in 1991 during an affair with waitress Tamara Rotolo. However, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi only met her royal father at the age of eleven and grew up in the USA until then. In 2003, Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste, an illegitimate son from a liaison between Albert II and Nicole Coste, was born. Image: Getty Images/Arnold Jerocki Reggae legend Bob Marley, who died in 1981, was also very active. He had four children with his wife Rita Marley and also recognized seven illegitimate children as his offspring. However, the actual number is rumored to be far higher. Image: Getty Images/Express Newspapers Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher also became an unwanted father after a brief affair with singer Lisa Moorish in 1998. He avoided contact with Molly Moorish for a long time, as his relationship with his mother was very strained. It was not until 19 years later that Gallagher met his daughter in person. Another illegitimate child with Liza Ghorbani led to his divorce from Nicole Appleton in 2014. Image: Warner Music In addition to his three children from his marriage to Sadie Frost, actor Jude Law also has an illegitimate daughter from his relationships with model Samantha Burke and singer Catherine Harding. He only married for the second time in 2019 and had two more children with Phillipa Coan. Image: Getty Images/Stuart C. Wilson The pop star Udo Jürgens, who died in 2014, had two illegitimate daughters. Sonja Jürgens was born in 1966, but her existence only became public in 1991. Gloria Burda was born in 1994, whom Udo Jürgens recognized as his daughter in 1995. Image: Getty Images Tom Jones shows no interest in his son's life. A paternity test officially confirmed the singer as the father of Jonathan Berkery, but after his brief affair with Katherine Berkery in 1987, he wanted nothing more to do with it. In 2008, Tom Jones even claimed to have been tricked by the US model. Image: Getty Images/Emma McIntyre Everyone now knows that actress Liv Tyler is the daughter of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler. However, the rock star himself only found out eight years after the birth that the affair with groupie Bebe Buell had not been without consequences. In 1994, Liv Tyler starred in the music video for Aerosmith's "Crazy", launching her acting career. Image: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night Hugh Grant became the father of three illegitimate children within 15 months. His casual relationship with Tinglan Hong resulted in a daughter in September 2011 and a son in December 2012. In between, a son from his affair with Anna Eberstein was born in September 2012. Grant had two more daughters with the latter and married the mother of his children in 2018. Image: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison While still married to Barbara Becker, Boris Becker had a child with Angela Ermakova in 1999. The "broom closet scandal" made the tabloids. The tennis star only accepted paternity after a DNA test, although the resemblance to Anna Ermakova is obvious. His daughter has since gone her own way and even won the 16th season of "Let's Dance" in 2023. Image: Getty Images/Chris J Ratcliffe These stars have children out of wedlock First the wedding, then the children? Not with these celebrities! For many stars, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, an extramarital affair has already led to unplanned offspring - and sometimes even a one-off fling has not been without consequences. Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix In addition to his four children by marriage with Maria Shriver, Arnold Schwarzenegger also has a son out of wedlock with his former housekeeper. The affair came to light in 2011 shortly after Arnie separated from his wife. Joseph Baena takes after his famous dad and earns his money with bodybuilding and acting. Image: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer The fact that the Crown Princess of Norway Mette-Marit already had an illegitimate son before she married Crown Prince Haakon initially caused a scandal. But the couple's love won out, and the heirs to the throne now lead a normal patchwork family life with Mette-Marit's first son Marius Borg Høiby and their children Ingrid Alexandra and Sverre Magnus. Image: Jørgen Gomnæs, the Royal Court/Handout The affair between Jenny Elvers and Alex Jolig made headlines in 2000, and the birth of their son Paul even more so. Elvers became pregnant shortly after meeting Jolig, having previously been in a relationship with Heiner Lauterbach for four years. However, her love for the "Big Brother" star faded after just a few months. Image: Getty Images/Gerald Matzka The celebrity mother of an illegitimate child is entertainer Désirée Nick. Her son Oscar was conceived during her liaison with Heinrich Prince of Hanover. Before the birth in 1996, the prince separated from the dancer and married another woman in 1999. Désirée Nick had to fight for a long time to have her paternity recognized. Image: Getty Images/Gerald Matzka Even politicians are nowhere near as moral as they like to present themselves in public. One of them: Horst Seehofer, whose mistress Anette Fröhlich gave birth to a daughter in 2007. Anna-Felicia Fröhlich has since made a name for herself as an ice dancer. Image: Getty Images/Michele Tantussi Even "Kaiser" Franz was not infallible: at the end of the 1990s, Franz Beckenbauer had an affair with the former secretary of FC Bayern Munich, which was not without consequences. Son Joel was born in 2000 and daughter Francesca in 2003. After all, Franz married his Heidi three years later. Image: Getty Images/Hannes Magerstaedt Clint Eastwood has eight children by six women, but has only been married twice. An affair with flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves even resulted in two illegitimate children, a daughter and a son. The latter is Scott Eastwood, who is also a successful actor and starred alongside his father in "Flags of Our Fathers" and "Grand Torino". Image: Eric Risberg/AP/dpa Kevin Costner has been married twice. Both marriages produced six children. However, the actor fathered another son during a brief affair with millionaire heiress Bridget Rooney. Image: Beata Zawrzel/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa The dispute between Eddie Murphy and Spice Girl Mel B made the tabloids: The "Beverly Hills Cop" star long denied being the father of Mel B's daughter Angel, who was born after a brief relationship between the two in 2007. A DNA test proved otherwise. Image: Getty Images/Amy Sussman Rock star Rod Stewart married for the third time in 2007, but five different women are the mothers of his eight children. His first daughter is from his relationship with the painter Susannah Boffey. Another daughter was born from his relationship with model Kelly Emberg. Image: Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole The affair between action star Jackie Chan and former Miss Asia Elaine Ng Yi Lei also had consequences: Chan's illegitimate daughter Etta Ng Chok-lam was born in 1999. However, the actor has no interest in his daughter's life. The fact that he let her slip into homelessness without financial help brought him a lot of criticism. Image: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison Prince Albert fathered a daughter in 1991 during an affair with waitress Tamara Rotolo. However, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi only met her royal father at the age of eleven and grew up in the USA until then. In 2003, Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste, an illegitimate son from a liaison between Albert II and Nicole Coste, was born. Image: Getty Images/Arnold Jerocki Reggae legend Bob Marley, who died in 1981, was also very active. He had four children with his wife Rita Marley and also recognized seven illegitimate children as his offspring. However, the actual number is rumored to be far higher. Image: Getty Images/Express Newspapers Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher also became an unwanted father after a brief affair with singer Lisa Moorish in 1998. He avoided contact with Molly Moorish for a long time, as his relationship with his mother was very strained. It was not until 19 years later that Gallagher met his daughter in person. Another illegitimate child with Liza Ghorbani led to his divorce from Nicole Appleton in 2014. Image: Warner Music In addition to his three children from his marriage to Sadie Frost, actor Jude Law also has an illegitimate daughter from his relationships with model Samantha Burke and singer Catherine Harding. He only married for the second time in 2019 and had two more children with Phillipa Coan. Image: Getty Images/Stuart C. Wilson The pop star Udo Jürgens, who died in 2014, had two illegitimate daughters. Sonja Jürgens was born in 1966, but her existence only became public in 1991. Gloria Burda was born in 1994, whom Udo Jürgens recognized as his daughter in 1995. Image: Getty Images Tom Jones shows no interest in his son's life. A paternity test officially confirmed the singer as the father of Jonathan Berkery, but after his brief affair with Katherine Berkery in 1987, he wanted nothing more to do with it. In 2008, Tom Jones even claimed to have been tricked by the US model. Image: Getty Images/Emma McIntyre Everyone now knows that actress Liv Tyler is the daughter of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler. However, the rock star himself only found out eight years after the birth that the affair with groupie Bebe Buell had not been without consequences. In 1994, Liv Tyler starred in the music video for Aerosmith's "Crazy", launching her acting career. Image: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night Hugh Grant became the father of three illegitimate children within 15 months. His casual relationship with Tinglan Hong resulted in a daughter in September 2011 and a son in December 2012. In between, a son from his affair with Anna Eberstein was born in September 2012. Grant had two more daughters with the latter and married the mother of his children in 2018. Image: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison While still married to Barbara Becker, Boris Becker had a child with Angela Ermakova in 1999. The "broom closet scandal" made the tabloids. The tennis star only accepted paternity after a DNA test, although the resemblance to Anna Ermakova is obvious. His daughter has since gone her own way and even won the 16th season of "Let's Dance" in 2023. Image: Getty Images/Chris J Ratcliffe

In the world of celebrities, illegitimate children come to light sooner rather than later. Besides Arnold Schwarzenegger and Boris Becker, who else has hidden an affair?

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dave Grohl, frontman of the Foo Fighters, announced on Instagram that he had a child out of wedlock.

He is now trying to repair his relationship with his wife and children after more than 20 years of marriage.

Celebrities with illegitimate children are often a topic in the tabloid media. Show more

Celebrities often try to hide their infidelities. However, if a child is conceived in the process, the longer this goes on, the more difficult it becomes.

Only a few dare to admit their own misstep publicly - before the tabloid media catches on.

The frontman of the Foo Fighters has dared to do so. Dave Grohl announces on Instagram that he has become a father again - out of wedlock. He is now trying to straighten out his relationship with his wife - to whom he has been married for over 20 years - and his children.

Which other celebrities have a child out of wedlock? Find out in the picture gallery.

More from the Entertainment section