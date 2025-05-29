Heidi Klum has insured her legs. (archive photo) Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP/dpa

Whether model, musician or athlete: anyone who earns money with their appearance protects it. Some celebrities rely on insurance policies worth millions.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Heidi Klum had her legs insured for a total of 2.2 million dollars - one leg is worth less because of a scar.

David Beckham, Daniel Craig and Mariah Carey have each spent millions on their body parts such as legs, body and voice; Carey also insured her legs.

Keith Richards and Miley Cyrus insured unusual body parts - Richards only his middle finger and Cyrus allegedly her tongue. Show more

Heidi Klum

Model, presenter and entrepreneur: Heidi Klum has different legs to stand on.

Speaking of mainstays: According to insiders, Heidi Klum is said to have insured her legs for around 2.2 million dollars. A client once arranged this for her.

But why 2.2 million dollars and not a round figure? Heidi Klum fell on a shard of glass as a child and therefore has a scar on one leg. The injured leg is therefore only insured for 1 million dollars, the uninjured leg for 1.2 million.

Daniel Craig

Craig, Daniel Craig: The ex-Bond actor at the Venice Film Festival in September 2024. KEYSTONE

The former 007 agent is no longer in Her Majesty's service, but a fit body is still in demand in Hollywood for action scenes.

That's why ex-Bond actor Daniel Craig has had his entire body insured for six million euros. Better safe than sorry in case he suffers any injuries during his next stunts.

Mariah Carey

Pop star Mariah Carey has also dug deep into her wallet for insurance: she has not only insured her mega voice, but also her legs - for a total of 35 million US dollars.

Keith Richards

His capital? His hands. For decades, the Rolling Stones man has been delighting fans around the world with his unmistakable guitar sound.

It goes without saying that he has had his hands insured. And for 1.7 million dollars. However, he is said not to have insured both hands, but only his middle finger. Why? That remains his secret.

Miley Cyrus

The pop diva also joins the league of insured stars. However, the "Flowers" hit singer is said to have insured her tongue rather than her raspy voice. The amount is not known.

