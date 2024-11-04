Southern rocker Kid Rock (right) declared himself a Trump supporter early on: he called for his election in 2016, but also supported him during the impeachment process.
He is known as a tough guy and a Republican, and actor Jon Voight already had words of praise for him in 2016. The father of Angelina Jolie makes no secret of the fact that he is once again supporting Trump: "President Trump will help justice prevail and put the barbaric animals that are destroying our country, the USA, in their place," he recently wrote on X.
Because of a tweet that was perceived as racist, she was kicked off the new edition of the sitcom "Roseanne" named after her in 2018: she was not a racist, Roseanne Barr later explained - and neither was Donald Trump.
Action cult star Chuck Norris is an avowed Republican and supported Trump from the very beginning: Trump is "really nice and sincere", something he was able to experience personally.
And another action hero who makes no secret of his enthusiasm for Donald Trump: Steven Seagal was one of the first to congratulate him in 2016. He congratulated him on his "overwhelming victory" and was looking forward to seeing Trump make his "Making America great again!" slogan a reality, Seagal tweeted.
Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan gave a truly enraptured speech. With sentences such as "Donald Trump is the strongest of them all", the 70-year-old Hogan caused thunderous cheers in the hall and looks of satisfaction on Trump's face.
Dennis Quaid is a long-time Trump fan: in May, the "Journey into Me" star announced in a talk show that he would vote for Donald Trump again - because he had done so well in office from 2017 to 2021.
"Shazzam" actor Zachary Levi is also a Trump supporter and has already appeared at his rallies to support him.
Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris (l.) and former first lady Michelle Obama appear at a campaign event in the state of Michigan - Harris is sure to have the Obamas' support.
The Queen of Pop, Madonna, will also be voting blue, i.e. Democratic. She campaigned for Kamala Harris on Instagram and is asking her followers to vote for her too.
Actress Reese Witherspoon is voting for Kamala Harris because she "stands up for women's rights and wants to protect privacy in medical cases".
Comedian Ken Jeong ("Hangover") and his wife Tran Ho will also vote for Kamala Harris. He announced on X: "Stop hate, vote for Kamala!"
Robert Downey Jr. has gathered all the Avengers and they will vote together for Harris. He is joined by Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo.
Lakers superstar LeBron James is voting for Harris - he wrote on Instagram: "It's crystal clear."
Julia Roberts even had herself hired for an advertisement during the election campaign. At the end, she says: "Vote Harris/Walz!"
The election campaign is coming to an end in the USA and US celebrities are also casting their votes. Which side have they chosen?
- Celebrities in the USA are openly expressing their preferences for Donald Trump or Kamala Harris in the election campaign, including Barack and Michelle Obama, who are supporting Harris.
- Elon Musk is appearing as a prominent Trump supporter and is using unusual actions, such as dancing, to motivate Republican voters.
- In a picture gallery, other stars have publicly declared their support for their favorite candidates.
Many celebrities have publicly declared their support for Donald Trump or Kamala Harris during the election campaign in the USA.
Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle in particular have recently been very involved in getting Harris into the White House as the first woman.
The most prominent Trump fanboy at the moment is probably Elon Musk, who even wants to motivate more voters for the Republicans with wild dance performances.
But what else does it look like? In the picture gallery above, you can see some of the celebrities who have made public statements about their candidate.
