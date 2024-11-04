He is known as a tough guy and a Republican, and actor Jon Voight already had words of praise for him in 2016. The father of Angelina Jolie makes no secret of the fact that he is once again supporting Trump: "President Trump will help justice prevail and put the barbaric animals that are destroying our country, the USA, in their place," he recently wrote on X.

Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images