Eva Longoria, Doechii and Pedro Pascal (from left) speak out against US President Donald Trump's migration policy.

For days, thousands of people have been taking to the streets in Los Angeles to protest against the US government's migration policy - and more and more celebrities are joining in the criticism.

Noemi Hüsser

Many celebrities such as Eva Longoria and Doechii are criticizing Trump and showing solidarity with the demonstrators.

They speak out in favor of human rights and condemn Trump's authoritarian approach. Show more

Thousands have been demonstrating in Los Angeles for several days against US migration policy under President Donald Trump. Trump has therefore sent National Guard soldiers to California. What began as a peaceful protest is becoming increasingly violent. The police used batons and tear gas against the crowd. Now more and more celebrities are speaking out against Trump and his actions.

Actress and director Eva Longoria shared posts and information about the protests in her Instagram story. One of her shared posts reads: "The cost of food continues to rise. And this government decides to spend millions of our tax dollars to kick people out of schools and kidnap parents from jobs." Longoria was already outraged at Trump's election that "a convicted criminal who spreads so much hate can hold the highest office".

Rapper and Grammy winner Doechii used her acceptance speech at the BET Awards to speak out against Trump. "There are ruthless attacks spreading fear and chaos in the name of law and order," she said. "I feel like it's my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak for all oppressed people. We all deserve to live in hope, not fear."

Actor Pedro Pascal also expressed his solidarity with the protests. "The fight for human rights also takes place within US borders," reads a post by the human rights organization Human Rights Watch, which he reposted on his Instagram story. "We stand with our community," reads another post he shared on Instagram.

"Donald Trump is NOT our king - and it's up to us to prove it," writes model Chrissy Teigen on Instagram, mobilizing for a demonstration on 14 June. She criticizes Trump's plan to throw himself a 45 million dollar birthday party on the day and compares it to "a big military parade like some of his authoritarian role models have thrown".

Actress Alyssa Milano has long been a critic of Trump. She also regularly shares posts and resources about the protests on Instagram. Finneas O'Connell, Billie Eilish's brother, commented on the events in an Instagram story: "We could have just had a president." And singer Billie Joe Armstrong shared a video of a burning car and wrote: "🖕🧊" The ice emoji stands for the immigration authorities ICE, who had previously arrested more than 40 people in raids, triggering the demonstrations.

