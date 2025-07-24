Marvel's first family finally gets the movie it deserves! Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal bring a lot of heart and accessibility to the fantastic retro-look hero troupe. blue News met director Matt Shakman for an interview.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Fantastic Four" are Marvel's first superhero family and were created in the early 1960s by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is already the fourth film adaptation of the popular comic and proves to be a worthy portrait of the fantastic family.

blue News spoke to director Matt Shakman about Marvel's antihero characters, the natural acting of Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal and the film's cool retro look. Show more

In 1961, Marvel's first superhero family saw the light of day. The comic "Fantastic Four" by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby marked the beginning of a success story that continues to this day. This was followed by comics such as Spider-Man, the X-Men, Iron Man, Thor and Hulk, which have long since achieved cult status and have all been made into films.

What makes Stan Lee's superhero characters so fascinating is their approachability. Despite their supernatural powers, they have typically human characteristics and everyday problems that every "ordinary" person is familiar with. Many of the characters even have self-doubt and ask themselves existential questions. These characteristics are typical of the anti-hero figure as established in film noir, for example. Because of their rough edges, Marvel superheroes are ideal characters for their audience to identify with.

Supernatural characters with natural characteristics

This naturalness and approachability also applies to the Fantastic Four family. "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is the fourth time their story has been filmed, but it is only with this latest attempt that it has received the recognition it deserves. The previous works were considered mediocre to bad by both fans and critics.

In an interview with blue News, director Matt Shakman makes it clear how important it was to him to focus on the typically human side of his central characters and their family values alongside their supernatural powers. The authentic portrayal is due in particular to the good chemistry between the quartet of actors Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Kirby and Pascal bring the relationship of their characters Sue Storm (Invisible Woman) and Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) to the screen with great warmth and intimacy. The two are expecting a child, while together with Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), they rely more than ever on the strength of their family bond.

Space travel in the 60s as the backdrop to the story

They face the huge challenge of defending the planet from the insatiable space god Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his mysterious ambassador Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

With its retro-futuristic look and bold, warm colors, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is also visually splendid. Set against the backdrop of America's ambitious plans for space travel in the 1960s, the film offers spectacular action scenes that take us across the galaxy.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" finally gives Marvel's first family a really good film that convinces on all levels thanks to the naturalness and accessibility of the central acting quartet and the cool visual realization in a retro look against the backdrop of space travel.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is now showing at blue Cinema.

