From Germany to Spain to Suriname: In the new season of "Adieu Heimat" on 3+, Swiss people dare to make a fresh start far from home - including the comeback of well-known animal rights activist Farah de Tomi on Mallorca.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new season of "Adieu Heimat" accompanies Swiss emigrants such as Brigitte and Stefan, who want to start a cocoa plantation in Suriname, as well as other families who are making a fresh start in countries such as Ecuador, the USA or Spain.

Familiar faces such as animal rights activist Farah de Tomi on Mallorca are struggling with emotional and financial challenges as they set up new life projects.

Whether comedy in Berlin, glamping in Arizona or music in Los Angeles - all emigrants share the dream of a new start, but face major personal and professional hurdles.

You can watch the first episode on Monday, January 12, 8.15 pm, on 3+ Show more

Swiss chocolate farm in Suriname

They met on "Bauer, single, sucht..." in 2023 - but Brigitte (63) and Stefan (67) never fell in love. Nevertheless, they made a radical decision: Stefan moved to Suriname in South America to live with Brigitte.

Today, the two live there as self-sufficient farmers in the middle of nature. They bathe in ponds where anacondas also live and largely do without comfort.

Now they are planning their next big project: a cocoa plantation. The goal is ambitious - one day their cocoa will end up in Swiss chocolate.

Reunion with animal rights activist Farah de Tomi

The 12th season also sees a reunion with a familiar emigrant face: Mallorca animal rights activist Farah de Tomi.

Animal rescuer Farah (55) is facing a major challenge: although she has found a new property for her rescued animals, the dismantling of "Finca Noah", the move and the construction of the new home are pushing her to her financial and emotional limits.

Will they have enough strength and money to give all the animals a secure future?

Dream of the comedy stage in Berlin

Sandro Lötscher (32) is turning his back on Zurich. The man from Graubünden with experience in the bar and restaurant scene is making a fresh start in Berlin - where he is pursuing his dream of becoming a stand-up comedian.

But between homesickness, loneliness and the urge for recognition, his plans start to falter.

An unexpected encounter gives him new hope. First Sandro Lötscher has to prove himself at open mic nights. Will he make the leap to the big stages of the metropolis?

Hotel renovation in Andalusia

Priska and Michi Bauer from Aeugst am Albis ZH turned their backs on Switzerland in 2022 and fulfilled a dream in Andalusia. The 55-year-old trained structural draughtswoman and her husband Michi (60), who used to work in accounting and as a brewer, have been running a small hotel in Canillas de Aceituno, Andalusia, for two years.

The couple now intend to expand their project: They are planning a larger kitchen and a pool. To this end, the couple have bought the neighboring property, on which a dilapidated ruin stands.

However, the start of the demolition work comes as an unexpected shock that suddenly throws their plans into question.

Will it be enough for a music career in Los Angeles?

Reality TV star Elia (32), known from shows such as "Reality Shore" and "Reality Island", is pursuing a big dream: a music career in Los Angeles. He has yet to sign a record deal.

Instead, the Swiss is working on an electronic album with his own vocals - and is keeping his head above water with modeling jobs and a lot of initiative. He lives from job to job. Is that enough to make the breakthrough?

New start in Ecuador as a teacher couple and author

After five years in Bangkok, Silvan Meier (47) and his wife Veronica (45) are making another fresh start with their children Jimmy (9) and Jamiro (6).

Because they want the children to grow up in Veronica's home country, the family moves to Cuenca, Ecuador's third-largest city at an altitude of 2,500 meters.

How are the children adapting to their new everyday life - and how are the parents coping with the big change? Silvan and Veronica are now working at the same school. He as a teacher, she as a teaching assistant.

At the same time, Silvan Meier is pursuing an ambitious project: he wants to make contact with indigenous tribes and write a book about them. Whether this project will succeed remains to be seen.

Glamping in Arizona

Conny Hager (46) from Niederrohrdorf AG emigrated to the USA with her children Philipp (14) and Leonie (11). Fascinated by the vastness and the landscape, the family settled in Arizona.

In the desert of Marana, Conny realized her dream of a glamping resort - close to nature, but with comfort. While the offspring are enthusiastic about the idea, the vision is now gradually becoming a functioning business.

At the same time, normal family life continues: school, new routines and a life in which even shopping becomes a challenge. The first guests soon arrive.

Will Conny Hager manage the balancing act between motherhood and entrepreneurship?

