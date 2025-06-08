The Gardens by the Bay in Singapore at night. Unsplash

When others go to bed, your travel adventure really begins. Traveling at night is currently a real trend - we take a closer look at "noctourism" for you.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Noctourism", i.e. traveling at night, is the trend.

Those who travel after sunset experience a different world.

Find out here which goosebump moments are particularly beautiful in the dark. Show more

Nocturnal people experience things differently to early risers. But not everyone wants to stay out late at a concert or a full-moon party.

"Noctourism", i.e. traveling at night, is the trend. According to Booking, more and more people are consciously looking for adventures at night. Tour operators in Switzerland are also noticing this: "Interest in special, atmospheric experiences in the open air is increasing - regardless of the time of day or night," explains Stephan Kurmann, media spokesperson for Dertour Switzerland.

The reason for the interest in such activities: "Such experiences promise a special atmosphere, tranquillity and a closeness to nature that is often not noticeable during the day. They offer space for mindfulness, deceleration and emotion - aspects that are important to many travelers today."

Kuoni's travel experts have observed a growing interest across the generations in activities away from the mainstream, including authentic experiences at night, particularly when it comes to individually planned round trips.

Those who travel after sunset experience a different world. In the dark, stars twinkle brighter, cities seem more intimate - and animals and natural spectacles appear that remain hidden during the day. Find out here which goosebump-inducing moments are particularly beautiful in the dark.

For night owls: starbathing in Morocco

In Morocco, you can see the shining stars between the desert and the Atlas Mountains. Unsplash

"Every trip offers many opportunities for night activities - regardless of the target group," says Sandra Studer from Globetrotter. One of them: stargazing in the open air.

This works particularly well where there are no cities nearby. The darker the surroundings, the brighter the sky. In Morocco in the Sahara, there are numerous desert camps from where you can spot shooting stars and the Milky Way.

Budapest shines particularly beautifully at night

The parliament building in Budapest at night. Unsplash

Budapest, the capital of Hungary, reveals its true charm in the dark. The parliament building, one of the most beautiful in Europe, is located directly on the Danube. At night it is illuminated with hundreds of lights and looks like an illuminated stone ship floating on the river.

You can book a tour of Hungary's nightlife by streetcar - and there are night tours specially designed for nightfall. Cities such as Amsterdam and Paris are also particularly worthwhile at night and have special offers.

Singapore: Futuristic Asia after sunset

The Gardens by the Bay in Singapore at night. Unsplash

While Singapore is hot and humid during the day, there is a gentle breeze at night. Even better: the Gardens by the Bay become a science fiction fairytale after sunset.

The vertical gardens of the "Supertrees" glow like giant alien plants and make the night-time stroll through the jungle of light and mist seem almost surreal. The street food markets, which are very typical of Asia, also come to life in the dark.

Aurora hunting in the north

You can only see the Northern Lights in the dark. Unsplash

If you think the night is only for sleeping, you've never been to Abisko National Park in Swedish Lapland. The legendary Aurora Sky Station, accessible by chairlift, is located in the middle of the wilderness - far away from any light pollution.

As soon as the sky opens up, green, purple and pink arcs of light dance across the Arctic landscape. But it's not just in Sweden that you can see the Northern Lights - you can also stand and spend the night under dancing beams of light in Iceland. The spectacle is particularly intense between December and March.

Rapunzel moment in Chiang Mai

In Chiang Mai, people release lanterns into the sky. Unsplash

Anyone who has seen the remake of the Disney classic "Rapunzel" will be familiar with the scene in which people release lanterns into the sky. This is exactly what happens in Chiang Mai, in the north of Thailand. Celebrants release thousands of khom loi into the sky.

These are delicate sky lanterns made from rice paper. The lights fill the sky like a living sea of stars. It is said that wishes come true in this sea of lights.

Night safari in South Africa

At night, you can observe animals that remain hidden during the day. Unsplash

Some animals are nocturnal - but that doesn't mean you can't spot them. In Kruger National Park, the adventure begins when others are already in camp. On a guided night safari in open jeeps, you can immerse yourself in a world that remains hidden during the day: Cats of prey slink through the darkness, hyenas circle silently, giraffes doze in the shade of the acacias.

The rangers know exactly how to read the tracks and where more than one shadow is hidden. They focus on the invisible. Especially between May and September, when the nights are clear and cool, the African wilderness shows its most intense side.

Night truffle hunting in Italy

Truffle hunting is an adventure in itself. Unsplash

Culinary delights for advanced hunters begin where others have long been asleep: in the middle of the night, armed with wellies, a dog and the hope of finding a tuber. In the northern Italian region of Piedmont, gourmets and adventure-seekers can go on a night-time truffle hunt themselves - legally.

When the sun goes down, the peak season begins for the specially trained truffle dogs: under the cover of darkness, the air is cooler, the ground is moister - the aromas more intense. The animals work with greater concentration and the forest becomes the stage for one of the world's most mysterious delicacies.

Childless princess night at Disneyland

Princess for a night? Some days you can go to Disneyland at night. Unsplash

If you get a place on Princess Night at Disneyland in Paris or the USA, you can experience Disney without the hustle and bustle. This is because there are only a strictly limited number of tickets available. Princess Night offers special snacks, drinks and souvenirs with a royal look - from rose gold macarons to glitter cocktails.

No queues, but lots of light magic. Perfect for anyone who wants to avoid children and celebrate their own princess moment.

Penguin parade in Australia

Every evening, hundreds of little penguins waddle back from the sea to the beach by moonlight to rest in their sand caves. The "Penguin Parade" on Phillip Island, around 140 kilometers south of Melbourne, is a prime example of sustainable noctourism: the spectacle can be observed from the discreetly lit grandstand or an underground observation room without disturbing the animals.

Particularly touching: between November and January, the tiny, fluffy chicks of the smallest penguin species often appear. If you watch the animals, you are also doing something good: every ticket purchase supports the protection of these cute night wanderers.

