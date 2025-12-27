From left to right: Michelle Hunziker, Hazel Brugger and Sandra led through the final of the 69th ESC in Basel in May. sda

Switzerland set off ESC fireworks, a farmer's wife had her first kiss at 63, and then Thomas Gottschalk said goodbye: these were the most impressive moments of the television year 2025.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The biggest highlight of the 2025 TV year: the ESC show in Basel with Michelle Hunziker, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger.

TV legend Thomas Gottschalk bid an emotional farewell to show business, but hinted at a possible comeback.

Jennifer Bosshard's emotional "G&G" farewell and cult farmer Gabi's first kiss in "Bauer, ledig, sucht" also provided some touching moments. Show more

The most glamorous moment:

ESC opening with Michelle Hunziker, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger

There was much speculation even before the ESC in May: Can Switzerland crisply deliver such a giga-event as the Eurovision Song Contest? And how well do Michelle Hunziker, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger harmonize together?

The Bond intro was already a statement: Nemo's trophy had not yet arrived in Basel. An action-packed short film showed the adventurous transportation of the repaired trophy by plane, skydive and canoe to the St. Jakobshalle. A funny prelude to the Grand Final - and a signal: this trio has star power.

The chemistry was right, the show sparked. And there was plenty of emotion involved. From Johannes Pietsch, aka JJ, this year's ESC winner, who couldn't resist a few victory tears, to the disappointed face of Swiss candidate Zoë Më at receiving zero points from the audience.

blue-News user "oberdlik" summed up the show perfectly: "That was it, the Swiss ESC. Colourful, shrill and well organized. A perfect entertainment show."

12 points go to the TV show makers for ESC 2025 "Made in Switzerland" with Michelle Hunziker, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger!

The saddest moment:

Cancer sufferer Thomas Gottschalk says goodbye (for now) to the screen

Thomas Gottschalk is the last great TV legend who brought entire families together in front of the television on Saturday evenings with the cult show "Wetten, dass ...?".

After a few - to put it mildly - less hit-worthy appearances, he surprised everyone in December with an honest and sad interview about his state of health. He spoke candidly about his cancer and its consequences.

Then one last show - just as Gottschalk liked it. blue News columnist Lukas Rüttimann wrote about his last TV appearance: "An exit that was as human as it was consistent. And it showed why Gottschalk remained a born showman to the end."

In front of the television, it was clear that the tone and tempo had changed since his cancer diagnosis, but the blonde show wonder of yesteryear remained.

The farewell - in the middle of the show, to thunderous applause - the end of an era, and yet still very human. Gottschalk: "I think 75 is the right time to say I'm retiring."

Just a few days later, Gottschalk returned on Instagram and announced: "I'll be back". A legendary farewell with a sequel, in other words.

The most touching moment:

Moist eyes at the "G&G" exit with Jennifer Bosshard

In the summer of 2025, the "Gesichter & Geschichten" crew said goodbye to their audience after more than 20 years. SRF TV Director Nathalie Wappler explained the decision with financial reasons and the change in user behavior.

"This was not an easy step for the SRF management to take," she said. For two decades, the team had "put their heart and soul into putting people and their stories in the spotlight". She very much regrets that the daily show is now disappearing from the program.

An outcry went through the media landscape. Swiss cultural figures such as comedian Mike Müller tried to prevent the end - with little success. 20 employees have lost their jobs.

Host Jennifer Bosshard presented the last show - with moist eyes and an audible lump in her throat: "Dear viewers, thank you for all your loyalty over the years, love, curiosity and criticism. It is an honor for me and my team to be part of your world with our faces and stories."

The sweetest moment:

First kiss for cult farmer Gabi

The love story of the iconic St. Gallen horse breeder Gabi and her farm owner Röbi is one of the most beautiful moments in the history of "Bauer, single, sucht".

In the 21st season, which ran in the summer and fall, a long-cherished wish came true for the 63-year-old: a real kiss. With his warm manner, Röbi quickly won her trust - and finally gave her the first real kiss of her life.

Gabi's story has touched many viewers. She lost her husband around four years ago. The marriage was good, but never romantic, she says. No kissing, no cuddling, no cuddling for 42 years - that's how she once described it in a much-noticed "Bauer, single, sucht..." clip. She even had to google how to kiss properly.

Now, thanks to Röbi, Gabi experienced a moment that she would hardly have thought possible. What a heartwarming moment!

The most awkward moment:

Giovanni Zarrella asks about Beatrice Egli's dead grandparents

During the "Giovanni Zarrella Show" at the end of November, there was a mishap when Zarrella asked Beatrice Egli after her emotional performance whether her grandparents were "watching today". Because Egli dedicated her song "Herzstapfen" to them.

The Swiss pop queen was visibly touched and made it clear that they had both passed away - but she believed "that they were watching from above".

Despite the XXL faux pas, Egli remained confident and kept her composure. The German show host with Italian roots simply smiled away the faux pas - and carried on presenting.

The moment was widely discussed on social media and Zarrella's question was criticized as insensitive.

The most embarrassing moment:

Playback mishaps with Jimmy Kelly and Thomas Anders

There are many embarrassing playbacks on TV shows. This year, two singers messed up: Jimmy Kelly with his performance on ZDF's "Fernsehgarten" and Thomas Anders - also on "Fernsehgarten" and the "Zarrella Show". Even during the performances, Kelly and Anders' playback mishaps caused amused comments on social media.

The wildest moment:

Bachelor Danilo entertains the audience with his sex stories

It was a festival of flat sayings that Rose Cavalier Danilo served up to his ladies and the TV audience this fall.

Danilo is particularly fond of boasting about his numerous conquests and sex experiences - from the ping-pong table to the UFO. Yes, UFO! At least that's what he said in one episode.

Cringe bachelors are nothing new - but Danilo takes the show to a new level with his flirty banter.

