"Tatort" check: These TV formats for children are cult KTU boss Natalie Förster (Tinka Fürst), Max Ballauf (Klaus J. Behrendt, center) and Freddy Schenk (Dietmar Bär) investigate in a TV studio. Image: WDR/BAVARIA FICTION/Martin Valen In "Tatort: Showtime", Max Ballauf (Klaus J. Behrendt) and Freddy Schenk (Dietmar Bär) search for a murderer in and behind the scenes of the legendary children's show "Sachen und Lachen". Image: WDR/BAVARIA FICTION/Martin Valen Frank Anders (Max Giermann) is the face of the popular children's show "Sachen und Lachen". Image: WDR/BAVARIA FICTION/Martin Valen In "Tatort: Showtime", Freddy Schenk (Dietmar Bär, left) and Max Ballauf (Klaus J. Behrendt) repeatedly move around the studio area where the children's show about the case is produced. Image: WDR/BAVARIA FICTION/Martin Valen Cameraman Stefan Glück (Niels Bormann) has been part of the team of the legendary children's show "Sachen und Machen" from the very beginning - and is then murdered. Image: WDR/BAVARIA FICTION/Martin Valen "The Tapir" Yassin Meret (Erkan Acar, left) and star presenter Frank Anders (Max Giermann) are two difficult characters who are always at odds with each other. Image: WDR/BAVARIA FICTION/Martin Valen Max Ballauf (Klaus J. Behrendt) and Freddy Schenk (Dietmar Bär, right) question intern Marie Wolters (Bineta Hansen), who has all the show's video footage under control. Image: WDR/BAVARIA FICTION/Martin Valen "Tatort" check: These TV formats for children are cult KTU boss Natalie Förster (Tinka Fürst), Max Ballauf (Klaus J. Behrendt, center) and Freddy Schenk (Dietmar Bär) investigate in a TV studio. Image: WDR/BAVARIA FICTION/Martin Valen In "Tatort: Showtime", Max Ballauf (Klaus J. Behrendt) and Freddy Schenk (Dietmar Bär) search for a murderer in and behind the scenes of the legendary children's show "Sachen und Lachen". Image: WDR/BAVARIA FICTION/Martin Valen Frank Anders (Max Giermann) is the face of the popular children's show "Sachen und Lachen". Image: WDR/BAVARIA FICTION/Martin Valen In "Tatort: Showtime", Freddy Schenk (Dietmar Bär, left) and Max Ballauf (Klaus J. Behrendt) repeatedly move around the studio area where the children's show about the case is produced. Image: WDR/BAVARIA FICTION/Martin Valen Cameraman Stefan Glück (Niels Bormann) has been part of the team of the legendary children's show "Sachen und Machen" from the very beginning - and is then murdered. Image: WDR/BAVARIA FICTION/Martin Valen "The Tapir" Yassin Meret (Erkan Acar, left) and star presenter Frank Anders (Max Giermann) are two difficult characters who are always at odds with each other. Image: WDR/BAVARIA FICTION/Martin Valen Max Ballauf (Klaus J. Behrendt) and Freddy Schenk (Dietmar Bär, right) question intern Marie Wolters (Bineta Hansen), who has all the show's video footage under control. Image: WDR/BAVARIA FICTION/Martin Valen

In Cologne's "Tatort: Showtime", the TV world itself gets its comeuppance: in a well-known TV format for children, things get nasty behind the scenes. Which TV role models should you know?

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Murder in the TV studio: In "Tatort: Showtime" , Cologne detectives Ballauf (Klaus J. Behrendt) and Schenk (Dietmar Bär) investigate behind the scenes of a children's show.

The focus is on the choleric host of the TV format, played by Max Giermann

In Switzerland, the children's TV program "Guetnachtgschichtli" in particular has become a cult format. Show more

If you think of an educational and entertainment format for children in Germany that has a decades-long TV tradition, you quickly end up with "Die Sendung mit der Maus".

After "Unser Sandmännchen" (since 1959), "Die Maus" is the second oldest children's program still running in Germany. Since 1971, WDR, which probably not entirely coincidentally also created "Tatort: Showtime", has been producing the funny and factual stories for young viewers.

Many elements of the fictional program "Sachen und Lachen" alluded to this in the crime thriller.

Which real-life German cult children's programs should you know? What did the over-60s detectives Klaus J. Behrendt and Dietmar Bär watch when they were little? And why was the casting of comedian Max Giermann as the evil children's TV star quite a coup?

What was it all about?

Frank Anders (Max Giermann) has been a star of children's television for decades. As the face of the program "Sachen und Lachen", he enlightens young television viewers about the wonders of the world in changing costumes and roles:

How did democracy come about? What do you need to know about outer space? And of course: What behavior is right and what is wrong?

In his private life, however, Frank Anders is different. Away from the camera, the TV star is a narcissist and choleric rage. When Frank's long-time cameraman Stefan Glück (Niels Bormann) - known as Happy - was found murdered in the trunk of his burnt-out car, the Cologne detectives began investigating on the studio lot.

What was it really about?

This witty crime thriller by screenwriters Arne Nolting and Jan Martin Scharf ("Club der roten Bänder") is both a homage and a biting satire on the world of television entertainment.

The greatest success is the casting of the brilliant parodist and quick-change artist Max Giermann ("Switch Reloaded") in the main role of the episode.

The 50-year-old comedian shows the dark side of comedy here and shines impressively. "Showtime" is one of the most entertaining "Tatort" episodes in a long time - and yet it is not without messages. One of them: don't meet your idol, you might be disappointed.

Another was: don't take a look behind the scenes of film and television, because there you will often find either emptiness or the opposite of the empathy shown on the outside. Seen from the inside, television can sometimes be surprisingly cruel.

What are the most iconic children's programs in Germany?

How does cult television even come about? Well, a format has to run for a long time and, in retrospect, have special characters and narrative forms that are or were unmistakable.

Formats such as "Die Sendung mit der Maus" (since 1971), "Unser Sandännchen" (since 1959), "Löwenzahn" (since 1981), "Sesamstrasse " (German version since 1973), "1, 2 oder 3" (since 1977) or "Die Biene Maja" (German version since 1976/77) are not cult because they were spectacular, but because they are very clear, repeatable and reliable.

The Mouse explains, the Sandman calms, Sesame Street combines learning with character charm and Dandelion turns curiosity into a principle. It is precisely this mixture of repetition and small variations that makes these cult programs understandable for children and memorable for adults.

What are the most enduring children's programs in Switzerland?

Probably the most iconic Swiss children's TV format is "Guetnachtgschichtli". This children's show was first broadcast in 1986, 40 years ago. For many millennials in Switzerland, "Kinderclub" (1983 to 2002) was a formative format.

A generation later probably grew up with "Zambo" - now "SRF Kids" - a family-friendly format with crafts, games and guests.

For older "kids", "Looping" (1991 to 2008) is likely to be a legendary format - thanks to its cheeky tone and content that clearly pointed towards pop culture.

In contrast to Germany, Switzerland has long had fewer large, uniform children's "brands" with a huge reach. Research describes Swiss children's television as a slowly growing program field with only a few shows per week at the beginning.

For this reason, cult status is often more closely linked to broadcasting slots and storytelling traditions than to individual superbrands. Anything that sounds Swiss-German and is anchored in everyday life is particularly strong because it clearly sets itself apart from imported formats.

What's next for Cologne's "Tatort"?

Three more cases with Ballauf and Schenk have been filmed or are in progress. The next "Tatort: Die letzten Menschen von Köln" (episode 96) tells of the state of emergency in the city due to the recovery of a world war bomb.

Within this scenario, Ballauf and Schenk have to solve the murder of a vocational school teacher who was killed with a hunting knife. Filming took place in a nuclear bunker in Cologne-Kalk, among other locations. This Cologne "Tatort" can definitely still be expected in 2026.

This is followed by "Tatort: Die guten Leute" (episode 97) about the robbery-murder in an organic bakery: a young journeyman lies slain in the bakery and 20,000 euros are missing from the office. The bakery is actually a family business in the best sense of the word - but appearances are obviously deceptive.

Around the turn of the year 2025/26, case 98 with the working title "Tatort: Der Glücklichmacher" (Crime Scene: The Happiness Maker) was created: in it, a former fashion prince and upper-class bon vivant is found dead in the forest in Cologne's Hahnwald villa district.

During their investigation, the detectives come across a dysfunctional family who turned their backs on him years ago. This film will not appear in the program until 2027.

More videos from the department