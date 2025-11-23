Wintertime is flu season - and then pills that just won't go down. There are two simple tricks that make swallowing much easier. In the video, we show you how to swallow pills correctly.

Christian Thumshirn

For many people, swallowing tablets remains an unpleasant hurdle - especially now that colds and flu-like infections are back in high season.

Larger pills trigger a gag reflex in some people, some people get the medication stuck in their throat, while others crush tablets out of uncertainty or dissolve them in water - which can change their effectiveness.

This makes swallowing pills easier

Studies in clinical pharmacology also show that the problem of taking pills is more widespread than some people think.

However, there are simple methods that can make taking tablets and capsules much easier.

Our short video shows which two tricks really help and why they work so well.

