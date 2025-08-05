There's one thing we can rely on in these uncertain times: The TV show "Bauer, single, sucht" and the presenter duo Marco Fritsche and Christa Rigozzi are safe bets. The 21st season of the matchmaking show is about to start.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The flirting is back on Swiss farms: From Sunday, August 17, 8.15 p.m., TV channel 3+ will be showing the 21st season of the TV show "Bauer, single, sucht".

In their search for new life partners, the farmers are once again open to almost any idea.

The matchmaking show will once again be hosted by the proven presenter duo Christa Rigozzi and Marco Fritsche.

Show more

22 weddings and 33 babies - that's the balance full of love after 20 seasons of "Bauer, single, sucht" on Swiss TV channel 3+.

And during the upcoming 21st season of the matchmaking show, there will still be lots of shagging and flirting in the hayloft. After all, the TV show has one main goal:

Single people should find a woman or a man with whom they can stay together through thick and thin for as long as possible.

The following five candidates have been part of the latest season right from the start:

1. Cécile (31) is a free spirit and demisexual

Cécile is a helpful free spirit. The 31-year-old chooses her words carefully. Freedom is just as important to her in a relationship as closeness and security. She plays the guitar, can juggle and likes to sleep in the car.

Cécile is a helpful free spirit. Picture CH Media

Cécile is demisexual. The farmer from the canton of Obwalden only feels sexually attracted to a person, whether a woman or a man, when there is a strong emotional bond or intimacy.

On "Bauer, ledig, sucht", Cécile is spoilt for choice between Thomas (30, BE), a farmer's son who, like her, has a philosophical streak, Carmen (34, AG), who also plays the guitar, and Jenny (26, BE), who likes to sleep in the van that she has converted into a camper.

2 David (42) doesn't like approaching women

David is a shy person. The 42-year-old finds it extremely difficult to approach women. The most important thing in his life is his farm.

He would like to pass it on to his offspring one day. The problem: David doesn't have any children (yet).

David would like to start a family with his future partner. Picture: CH Media

On the 3+ matchmaking show, the man from Vaud is therefore looking for a woman who could imagine starting a family with him.

David's future partner should also be natural and unaffected. Which of these points does his lady-in-waiting Vesna fulfill? Let's give it away up front: The 43-year-old grew up on a farm.

3 Hansjürg (57) is looking for a partner to grow old with

Farm ladies who like to look into the distance are in just the right place with Hansjürg. The 57-year-old's spacious farm offers a wonderful view. Hansjürg spends the summer on the alp.

He is at home in the Bernese Oberland and is an Oberlander through and through: Nothing can rattle him.

Hansjürg from the Bernese Oberland likes to flirt. Picture: CH Media

Hansjürg is a good-natured person and he likes to flirt. On "Bauer, single, sucht" he wants to find a lady of his heart with whom he can grow old. He has therefore invited two ladies of the farm: Helene (49, BE), who sings and dances, and Sibylle (55, BE), who knits and cooks.

4 Gabi, 65, is a resolutely cheerful woman

Gabi is a cheerful soul. The 65-year-old farmer's wife from the canton of St. Gallen can be very resolute and is usually not one to mince her words. Gabi's husband, to whom she had been married for 42 years, died three years ago.

Gabi has been widowed for three years and is now ready for a new relationship. Picture: CH Media

Now Gabi feels ready for a new relationship. On "Bauer, single, sucht" she has to choose between Jürg (67, BE) and Röbi (66, SZ): Which of the two men will stand up to Gabi?

5 Jonny (63) leaves no stone unturned

Jonny is a likeable sunny boy. In his younger years, he rarely came out of the disco alone. The 63-year-old from Thurgau is a handyman. He has set up a Wild West-style bar in his living room. He also owns a vintage tractor, which he looks after and maintains.

In his younger years, Jonny rarely left the disco without a woman. Picture: CH Media

Jonny is regularly out and about in the countryside with his dog Rocky. His three ladies must also like his four-legged friend: Karin (59, SG), Regula (61, ZH) and Cécile (61, ZH).

Well then, once again Jonny doesn't miss a beat and sits down in the hot tub with the trio of ladies shortly after meeting them. Will there be more?

The 21st season of "Bauer, ledig, sucht..." airs from Sunday, August 17, 2025, 8.15 pm, on TV channel 3+.

