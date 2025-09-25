Rihanna has become a mom again. Screenshot Instagram

Pop star Rihanna has become a mother again. Together with rapper A$AP Rocky, she gave birth to her third child on September 13 - a daughter. The singer announced the birth on Instagram.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had their first daughter on September 13.

The daughter is named Rocki Irish Mayers - based on her father's stage name.

The couple already have two sons, who were born in 2022 and 2023. Show more

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have become parents again. As the 37-year-old singer announced on Instagram, their daughter was born on September 13. The baby girl is named Rocki Irish Mayers - almost identical to her father's stage name, only slightly modified.

The musician published several photos to mark the announcement, including a picture of her holding her daughter. She also shared a pair of tiny pink boxing gloves. Within a few hours, the post received millions of likes and numerous congratulations from fans.

This is the couple's third child together. Their two sons Riot and RZA were born in 2022 and 2023. Rihanna revealed her most recent pregnancy at the Met Gala in New York in May this year, when she appeared in an outfit tailored to the baby bump.

Rihana and A$AP Rocky keep making headlines

Rihanna herself only recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album. However, fans have been waiting almost ten years for a new studio album. During this time, the musician has mainly pushed ahead with her business projects, including the cosmetics line Fenty Beauty and her own lingerie brand. Her fortune is now estimated by "Forbes" at over one billion US dollars.

A$AP Rocky also made headlines recently: In February, the rapper was acquitted in Los Angeles in a trial for allegedly using a firearm. Rihanna accompanied him into the courtroom with their children.