June Squibb has landed her first leading role in old age. In "Thelma", she doesn't let a phone scam get to her. The comedy touches the heart and the leading actress shines.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many people are still falling for phone scams. If you spend money, you can say goodbye to them.

As Thelma, actress June Squibb goes in search of the scammers and wants her money back.

At 94, she is bursting with joie de vivre and seems to have enjoyed her first leading role. Show more

