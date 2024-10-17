  1. Residential Customers
"Thelma" at the movies This 94-year-old does all her own stunts

Fabian Tschamper

17.10.2024

June Squibb has landed her first leading role in old age. In "Thelma", she doesn't let a phone scam get to her. The comedy touches the heart and the leading actress shines.

17.10.2024, 21:58

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Many people are still falling for phone scams. If you spend money, you can say goodbye to them.
  • As Thelma, actress June Squibb goes in search of the scammers and wants her money back.
  • At 94, she is bursting with joie de vivre and seems to have enjoyed her first leading role.
Show more

"Thelma" is now showing in all blue Cinema cinemas.

