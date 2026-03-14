It remains to be seen when the first episode with Sophia Burtscher (left) as Chief Inspector Leo Sturm will be broadcast. Bild: dpa

In the latest episode of Dortmund's "Tatort", Stefanie Reinsperger investigated for the last time as Rosa Herzog. Who will now follow her alongside Peter Faber? The broadcaster is now revealing the secret.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Sophia Mercedes Burtscher will be the new TV detective in Dortmund's "Tatort".

Burtscher comes from Bregenz in Austria and has appeared on stage in many theaters such as Vienna, Zurich and Stuttgart.

She was part of the main cast of the Netflix series "King of Stonks" and appeared in "Stromberg - Der neue Film". Show more

Sophia Mercedes Burtscher will be the new TV detective in Dortmund's "Tatort". The 35-year-old will be in action for the first time as Leo Sturm alongside investigator Peter Faber (Jörg Hartmann) and the head of the homicide squad Ira Klasnic (Alessija Lause) in the currently being produced episode "Blut und Wasser" (working title), WDR announced.

The actress succeeds Stefanie Reinsperger, who left the show under dramatic circumstances as Chief Inspector Rosa Herzog in the latest episode "Schmerz".

It is "an honor" for her, the station quoted the new actress. She is looking forward to bringing investigator Leo closer to the viewers, as the character has "a few secrets up her sleeve." Leo Sturm is "an exceptionally sharp-witted and uncompromising investigator who prefers to rely on herself rather than on teamwork", Westdeutscher Rundfunk revealed. It is not yet clear when the episode will be broadcast.

Who is the new member of the Ruhr team?

Burtscher comes from Bregenz in Austria and has appeared on stage in many theaters such as Vienna, Zurich and Stuttgart. According to WDR, she was already a permanent member of the ensemble at Schauspiel Köln until 2022 during her acting studies in Salzburg.

She was part of the main cast of the Netflix series "King of Stonks" and appeared in "Stromberg - Der neue Film", which was released at the end of 2025. She is also familiar with TV crime dramas from engagements such as "Tatort" Cologne with the episode "Gefangen" (2019) or from the ARD series "Die Diplomatin".

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