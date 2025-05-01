An airplane on the runway at Gisborne Airport in New Zealand. Screenshot Facebook

Pilots need nerves of steel when they land at Gisborne: The runway is regularly crossed by trains - an interaction that demands the utmost precision.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gisborne Airport in New Zealand is considered one of the most dangerous in the world, as its runway is crossed by a railroad line.

Aircraft can only take off and land when there are no trains running, which requires precise coordination between air traffic controllers and rail traffic. Show more

Gisborne Airport in New Zealand is known for its unique location. The reason? The runway is crossed by a railroad line.

This unusual construction means that planes cannot take off or land if a train is crossing the runway at the same time. The main link is the Gisborne City Vintage Railway, which runs between Gisborne and Muriwai and passes the airport about 15 times a year, mainly in summer and when cruise ships arrive, reports Dailymail.

Coordination between air traffic controllers and pilots is central to ensuring safety as the airport operates on a daily basis.

A Facebook post explains, "It is a very challenging task for the airport authorities to coordinate landing on the intersecting runway with the operational rail route, which itself has scheduled departures and arrivals. The airport is a key access point to the small Gisborne region and serves more than 60 domestic flights."

Most expensive airport is Istanbul

While Gisborne Airport is considered the scariest, Istanbul Airport is known for its high prices. According to the Italian newspaper "Corriere della Sera ", visitors there can expect to pay shocking prices, such as almost 20 dollars for a beer (16.50 francs) or almost 7 dollars (almost 6 francs) for a banana. A small portion of lasagna costs 28 dollars (23 francs).

The nutrition expert advises against these drinks and foods before air travel

Apart from the high costs, there are also recommendations on which foods and drinks should be avoided at airports. Experts advise avoiding alcohol, caffeinated drinks, soft drinks, beans and packaged foods. Alcohol and caffeine are dehydrating, which can lead to dehydration in the dry air on an airplane, explains Stephanie Schiff, a registered dietitian at Northwell Huntington Hospital. Dehydration can cause headaches, fatigue and dizziness.

While caffeinated beverages such as coffee can be stimulating, they can also have the opposite effect and lead to increased fatigue. Carbonated drinks can cause flatulence, which can lead to stomach discomfort during the flight. Beans should also be avoided as they can cause bloating, which is exacerbated by the air pressure on the plane. "You don't want to be faced with this discomfort on the plane, so avoid those bean burritos," advises the expert.

