Chcuk Norris dead Actor Chuck Norris has died at the age of 86. Here in "Walker, Texas Ranger". In the picture: Chuck Norris, Sheree J. Wilson, Noble Willingham, Clarence Gilyard Jr, The series ran from 1993 to 2001. Image: IMAGO/Everett Collection Chuck Norris in a scene from the movie "Agent Recon" (2024). Image: IMAGO/Everett Collection Chuck Norris and wife Gena at the Christmas market opening of Gut Aiderbichl in Henndorf am Wallersee in Austria on November 12, 2019. Image: IMAGO/BREUEL-BILD Chuck Norris at the film premiere of "The Expendables 2" in Los Angeles in 2012. He was accompanied by his wife Gena and his children. Image: KEYSTONE Gina Norris (l.), wife of Chuck Norris, speaks with him at a fundraiser for Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee at the actor's ranch (January 20, 2008). Image: KEYSTONE Chuck Norris (r.) answers questions from journalists while Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee listens on November 29, 2007 in Washington. Image: KEYSTONE Chuck Norris (2nd from right) shows off a "Walker, Texas Ranger" T-shirt given to him by a U.S. soldier during a visit to troops in Kuwait on October 29, 2006. Image: KEYSTONE Chuck Norris with his then wife Dianne Holechek in 1987. Image: IMAGO/MediaPunch Chuck Norris and Lou Gossett Jr. in 1986. Image: IMAGO/MediaPunch In the movie "Invasion U. S. A" from 1985. Image: IMAGO Chuck Norris as Col. James Braddock in the movie "Missing in Action" 1984. Image: imago images/Mary Evans 1983 on the set of "Lone Wolf McQuade" as J.J. McQuade. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire Chcuk Norris dead Actor Chuck Norris has died at the age of 86. Here in "Walker, Texas Ranger". In the picture: Chuck Norris, Sheree J. Wilson, Noble Willingham, Clarence Gilyard Jr, The series ran from 1993 to 2001. Image: IMAGO/Everett Collection Chuck Norris in a scene from the movie "Agent Recon" (2024). Image: IMAGO/Everett Collection Chuck Norris and wife Gena at the Christmas market opening of Gut Aiderbichl in Henndorf am Wallersee in Austria on November 12, 2019. Image: IMAGO/BREUEL-BILD Chuck Norris at the film premiere of "The Expendables 2" in Los Angeles in 2012. He was accompanied by his wife Gena and his children. Image: KEYSTONE Gina Norris (l.), wife of Chuck Norris, speaks with him at a fundraiser for Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee at the actor's ranch (January 20, 2008). Image: KEYSTONE Chuck Norris (r.) answers questions from journalists while Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee listens on November 29, 2007 in Washington. Image: KEYSTONE Chuck Norris (2nd from right) shows off a "Walker, Texas Ranger" T-shirt given to him by a U.S. soldier during a visit to troops in Kuwait on October 29, 2006. Image: KEYSTONE Chuck Norris with his then wife Dianne Holechek in 1987. Image: IMAGO/MediaPunch Chuck Norris and Lou Gossett Jr. in 1986. Image: IMAGO/MediaPunch In the movie "Invasion U. S. A" from 1985. Image: IMAGO Chuck Norris as Col. James Braddock in the movie "Missing in Action" 1984. Image: imago images/Mary Evans 1983 on the set of "Lone Wolf McQuade" as J.J. McQuade. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

It was announced on Friday afternoon: Chuck Norris is dead. blue News editor Samuel Walder writes about why he liked the acting legend so much.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US actor and martial artist Chuck Norris, known from films and "Walker, Texas Ranger", has died at the age of 86.

He shaped generations as an action hero, became a cult figure through internet jokes and later took up this hype in a self-deprecating way.

In addition to his career as a multiple karate world champion and actor, he was socially committed and inspired many people personally and athletically. Show more

For some, he fought with Bruce Lee on the big screen, for others he fought crime as the Texas Ranger on television. And his films and series always have one thing in common: Chuck Norris is invulnerable and never dies.

Unfortunately, this is fiction. Because on Thursday, news of the American movie star's death rolled across the world. Chuck Norris was 86 years old.

Chuck Norris left his mark on me. I mean the old action hero and not the Chuck Norris who supported the current US president. As a child, I regularly sat in front of the TV with my grandfather at 4 p.m. during the summer vacations. The reruns of "Walker, Texas Ranger" were on a channel that had long since disappeared. My hero played the leading role: Chuck Norris.

I admired how he fought, how he won against evil and how he sometimes showed himself to be vulnerable. I was doing martial arts myself at the time. Chuck Norris was my idol.

When my grandfather died years later, the memory of our evenings together in front of the television remained. I can still see us sitting there today, watching the hero and cheering to see if he can save everyone in this episode too.

Chuck Norris jokes are cult today

Today I smile about the once so revered Chuck Norris. Not least because of the countless jokes. These play on the fact that he has superhuman powers. Typical examples are statements such as: "Chuck Norris doesn't sleep, he waits" or "When Chuck Norris does push-ups, he pushes the earth down."

The jokes spread rapidly on the internet from the 2000s onwards and turned him into a cult figure. Chuck Norris himself took the hype with humor and later even used it in commercials and appearances.

But the action star was famous for completely different things before the jokes.

"Missing in Action" and "Delta Force".

A look back: Chuck Norris was born in Ryan, Oklahoma in 1940 and grew up in modest circumstances. After leaving school, he joined the US Air Force and was sent to South Korea during his service. There he took up martial arts - a decision that would shape his life.

Back in the USA, he quickly made a name for himself as a karate fighter. He won several titles and became world champion several times. During this time, he also trained celebrities in martial arts, including actors such as Steve McQueen. This contact brought Norris to Hollywood. His film career began in the 1970s, including alongside Bruce Lee in the film "Way of the Dragon". He became an action star in the 1980s, for example with the "Missing in Action" series and "Delta Force".

He later became even better known through the TV series "Walker, Texas Ranger". The show ran from 1993 to 2001, in which he played a lawman who keeps order with martial arts.

Fighter on the big screen, social in private

The brutal fighter he often played on screen was also committed to social causes in his private life. He founded programs for young people and campaigned for education and sport. He also wrote books and made frequent public appearances on social issues.

Chuck Norris is the father of five children. Norris has been married to the model Gena O'Kelley since 1998.

It's clear to me that Norris was more than just a movie star. He inspired me and was a role model for martial arts. The next movie I watch will be a Chuck Norris movie.