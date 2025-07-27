Lyon is close to Switzerland - and is definitely worth a visit. Unsplash

If catfishing were a city, it would probably be Paris. The "Paris syndrome" describes the disappointment that tourists experience when traveling to the French capital. We reveal which French city you should visit instead: Lyon.

Sven Ziegler

More than 30 million visitors flock to the "City of Love" every year. Busloads full of school classes, selfie sticks on a continuous loop, long queues in front of the Louvre and Eiffel Tower - Paris is groaning under its own myth. So we say: Au revoir, Paris! Bonjour, Lyon.

Because while Paris is polished to a high gloss and lost in its own postcard aesthetic, Lyon unfolds its charm very quietly - between the smell of fresh madeleines from a hidden bakery and the taste of a well-ripened Beaujolais.

Genuine French cuisine - and affordable

Lyon offers real authentic cuisine. Unsplash

Paris is international and this is also reflected in the gastronomic scene. Although you can get the latest food hype here (in the form of a lobster roll), you also pay a fortune for it.

Authentic French cuisine from oysters to Salade Lyonnaise, a better version of Caesar salad, is served in Lyon with a self-confidence that makes the city the gastronomic capital of France. And of course there are all the classics here too, from crêpes to pain au chocolat.

The old town is an absolute gem

Old terraced houses right on the waterfront - that's what Lyon offers. Unsplash

Yes, thanks to AI, you can retouch out the ten thousand people in your picture in front of the Eiffel Tower. But if you really want to do some relaxed sightseeing, go to Notre-Dame de Fourvière and enjoy the breathtaking view of Lyon's rooftops.

Nothing is more romantic than a walk along the Rhône and Saône rivers. And to be honest: two rivers are better than one. At the Musée des Beaux-Arts, you can actually still make progress. Instead of the delightful backs of numerous tourists of the Mona Lisa, art fans can view Degas and Monet at their leisure.

More luxury for less money

Lyon attracts visitors with its beautiful old town streets. Unsplash

If you are looking for a hotel in Paris, you'll be completely surprised. Because: Paris doesn't need to offer good service. Especially on public holidays, tourists are lucky if they can find any accommodation at all.

Anyone looking for a hotel in Lyon pays a fraction of the price. It's not cheap - Lyon is also a big city - but the price-performance ratio is much better.

Lyon is charming and doesn't even try

Pure charm - Lyon is able to inspire. Unsplash

Pretentious - the word that wafts around Paris like an eau de parfum. But the typical romantic image of Paris is unfortunately passé. Instead of dreamy street cafés and charmingly mumbling baguette vendors, you encounter a crowded, noisy metropolis where glamor and reality are drifting further and further apart.

If you really want to experience France, you will find tradition, enjoyment and authenticity in real life in Lyon - not just on Instagram.

In Lyon, it's the inner values that count

Lyon has hidden corners everywhere. Unsplash

Lyon has at least as many Insta-spots as Paris, but how are you supposed to find them if there are no tourists queuing up and no blog articles? If you're looking for a nice photo spot in Lyon, head for the winding streets and alleyways.

Through the traboules - secret passageways from the time of the silk weavers - you walk through the middle of blocks of houses as if you were entering a city within a city.

Every corner of the city feels steeped in history, as if you're on a scavenger hunt, with a small (photogenic) reward waiting in every street.

You take 10,000 steps and you've seen everything

There is a lot to see in Lyon in a compact space. Unsplash

If you spend your time in Paris, you can't avoid the metro. Lyon, on the other hand, can be explored on foot. But you'll probably still take 10,000 steps a day: between all the cute bars, hip second-hand stores in Croix-Rousse, strolling along the Rhône and spontaneous detours into hidden courtyards, you'll quickly forget the time - and the city map.

Instead, you'll discover lots of charming corners that you won't find in any travel guide. And to be honest: it doesn't feel like sightseeing, but like a long, enjoyable walk through the real France.