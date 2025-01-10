"Who wants to be a millionaire": This contestant is "the biggest gambler in a long time" Risks everything and is rewarded for it: contestant Christoph Teickner. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Günter Jauch can hardly believe how often the assistant doctor gambles. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius "I'm only here once," the 32-year-old explains his credo. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Günther Jauch is amazed: "You're a maniac!" Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius "Who wants to be a millionaire": This contestant is "the biggest gambler in a long time" Risks everything and is rewarded for it: contestant Christoph Teickner. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Günter Jauch can hardly believe how often the assistant doctor gambles. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius "I'm only here once," the 32-year-old explains his credo. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Günther Jauch is amazed: "You're a maniac!" Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

As an assistant doctor for radiotherapy, Christoph Teickner has a lot of responsibility in his job. During his appearance in the "3 Million Euro Week", he goes all out - much to the horror of Günther Jauch.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christoph Teickner plays the risky game and hits the mark several times thanks to his gut feeling and help from the audience.

An IT technician from the audience helps with the 125,000 euro question, and Teickner gets out with this amount.

His goal: a sailing boat and a crossing of the Atlantic. Show more

Christoph Teickner plays the risk variant with four jokers on Thursday's "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" (RTL). In the worst-case scenario, he can go down to 500 euros. The Kiel resident stumbles as early as the 2000-euro question: he doesn't know which legendary New York district appears in the band name of a well-known hip-hop crew: Salt Peak, Pepper Mountain, Sugar Hill or Curry Top. Fortunately, the audience knows better and gives him the correct answer (C).

At 4000 euros, the next joker is lost. But even after the 50:50 joker, the assistant doctor is still at a loss. "I'm a gambler, but I think it's pretty crazy to say anything now when I have no idea," he thinks aloud. But then he gambles anyway - and decides that you need a lot of peace and quiet to find the Holy Grail, not a needle in a haystack. He has "never heard of the knight legend", he admits afterwards.

Teickner then only suspects that postbuses in the USA often have the steering wheel on the right-hand side, but he is not sure. Nevertheless, he doesn't want to sacrifice a joker: "I'll need it later," he says. "Should I gamble again now? But my lady hasn't set me any limits either," he grins and points to his girlfriend, who is accompanying him. She breathes a sigh of relief when his gut feeling proves to be right again.

Candidate: "It's a bit of hara-kiri now"

Teickner continues to take risks - and explains to Günther Jauch why: "You know, I said before the show: You only get to be here once. Then I really want to take something with me here!" The doctor also gambles on the €32,000 question: "It's a bit of hara-kiri now," he says and briefly gets up from his guessing chair. But his courage is rewarded again. He had heard somewhere that a famous animal documentary about lemmings had been faked, he says.

Günther Jauch can hardly believe it: "I would have at least taken a joker. You're a madman!" the presenter marvels, "You're one of the biggest gamblers we've had on this show in a long time!"

The 68-year-old then learns that his counterpart does sometimes play roulette in casinos, albeit far less successfully than when he appeared on TV. "It looks good here at the moment, but pride sometimes comes before a fall," warns Günther Jauch.

Last joker in the 125,000 euro question

The candidate only uses his last joker in the 125,000 euro question, because he doesn't know which company was saved by Microsoft years ago: Apple, Google, Amazon or Netflix. An IT technician in the audience is "99 percent sure" that it is Apple. Teickner trusts the man and logs in the solution - it is correct.

If he wins the top prize of three million euros, he would like to buy a sailing boat and cross the Atlantic with it, the doctor reveals. But first he has to answer the 500,000 euro question correctly: the number of 67-year-olds in Germany is roughly the same as the number of ... under 12-year-olds, under 21-year-olds, under 30-year-olds or under 44-year-olds? Although the gambler candidate has a gut feeling here too, he stops at this point: "I'm out!"

A wise decision, because this time his tip would have been wrong: B is the correct answer. The doctor now goes into the final on Friday with a proud 125,000 euros. It remains to be seen whether he will gamble like there's no tomorrow again.

