US-American Youtuber Johnny Harris loves Switzerland. That's why the 37-year-old set himself a tough challenge: he wants to travel through all 26 cantons in just 24 hours - by public transport. Will he manage it?

Bruno Bötschi

Last summer, the 37-year-old flew to us to find out whether he could travel around Switzerland in one day using only trains, streetcars, buses and Postbuses. In other words: 26 cantons in 24 hours.

These days, Harris uploaded the video entitled "How Switzerland created the perfect country" to his YouTube channel.

As soon as it went online, the stress test for Swiss public transport went viral. The question remains: did Harris complete his challenge? Show more

Sorry, first a little back story: last week I met up with musician Pablo Nouvelle for an interview. At some point, we got to talking about the fact that we both like to travel by train a lot.

Then Nouvelle told me about an American journalist called Johnny Harris who had set himself the goal of traveling through Switzerland in one day.

In other words: 26 cantons within 24 hours - and all by public transport. I was immediately fascinated. And that's why I want to tell the story of this crazy American here.

Harris' Switzerland video is going viral

The 37-year-old Harris worked at Vox Media for several years. He produced the documentary series "Borders", in which he examined the social, political and historical aspects of borders around the world.

Today, he works for his own YouTube platform "Johnny Harris", to which more than 7.32 million people have subscribed.

He is currently telling these followers about his countless train, streetcar, bus and Postbus journeys in just one week in a 45-minute video entitled "How Switzerland created the perfect country".

As soon as it went online, Harris' stress test for Swiss public transport immediately went viral. In the last twelve days, the video has been clicked on no less than 1.5 million times.

"In my country, cars and parking spaces mean freedom"

It sounds crazy what Harris planned to do during his week-long stay in Switzerland: he wanted to live almost exclusively in trains, streetcars, buses and Postbuses.

And as if that wasn't challenge enough, he set himself a completely crazy challenge at the end of his trip: to travel through all 26 Swiss cantons within 24 hours using only public transport.

"I'm American and don't really know much about trains," says Johnny Harris in his spectacular video reportage - which makes him all the more fascinated by the mostly smooth-running public transport system in this country.

"In my country, cars and parking lots mean freedom, but when you can travel through the Alps and get to big cities and small villages so easily, it also feels like freedom," Harris continues.

What drove the Swiss to build tunnels?

Johnny Harris asks in the video: "What could have driven these people to build these impossible tunnels for their trains?" He then serves up a cool look back at the construction of the local rail network. Later on, the Youtuber almost starts singing out of sheer enthusiasm for the timetable introduced in 1982.

Then the time has finally come - the 24-hour challenge: "Okay, let's go!"

The challenge starts at minute 25 of the video - in the French part of the canton of Valais, followed by Geneva. Shit, Harris has already missed his train connection. This is getting off to a good start.

Fortunately, his various local companions are super familiar with the SBB app - and the journey can continue. Vaud. Check. Neuchâtel. Check. Fribourg. Check.

"My head is spinning," says Harris as he runs from one platform to the next in Bern station.

Harris is already an hour behind schedule in Bern

The problem: the Youtuber is already an hour behind schedule. And he only has 24. Nevertheless, he seems to be in good spirits to reach his destination.

Jura. Check. Basel-Landschaft. There he continues on the streetcar, while it occurs to Harris that he hasn't eaten anything yet and, stupidly, hasn't packed any food or water.

But a little hunger is easy to bear when you have a big goal. Basel-Stadt. Check. Solothurn. Check.

Shit, the end of the challenge is already looming: Harris has traveled through the canton of Aargau on the SBB, but hasn't set foot in Rüebliland. Well, he (and we too) turn a blind eye.

Harris: "It worked like clockwork"

And then Johnny Harris drives and drives and runs and runs and runs for the next few hours from one place to the next and from one canton to the next and drives and drives on and on and on ...

No matter what obstacles get in the way of his 24-hour challenge, the 37-year-old doesn't let them spoil his good mood.

And then finally: it's pitch dark, but the finish line is approaching.

Glarus is canton number 25, after which there is only one more train ride and a short walk over a bridge for Johnny Harris to complete the challenge at just before half past one.

He has arrived in Graubünden. Canton number 26 - and all in less than 23 hours. Wow!

"It worked like clockwork," says the visibly tired Johnny Harris at the end of his video. But his enthusiasm for Switzerland in general and our public transport in particular is still wonderfully palpable at this moment.

