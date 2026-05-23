The seasonal Al-Awshaziyah Lake forms every year in the middle of the Saudi desert. Its size provides researchers with important information on how weather extremes are changing due to climate change.

Christian Thumshirn

Lake Al-Awshaziyah is one of the most unusual natural phenomena in Saudi Arabia: after heavy rainfall, a huge seasonal salt lake forms in the middle of the desert every year. According to the Saudi news agency SPA, the lake can spread over around 50 square kilometers. In places, the water reaches a depth of almost two meters.

What fascinates researchers about the desert lake

The natural phenomenon is particularly interesting for climate researchers because weather changes can be observed over years. The decisive factor is not that the lake forms - but how much water collects and how extreme the rainfall is.

The video shows impressive images of this temporary lake - and explains why researchers are discovering a surprising number of plant species even in the middle of the desert.

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