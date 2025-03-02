The most important awards ceremony in the film industry takes place tonight in Los Angeles. Will there be an Oscar for a Swiss filmmaker this year? Find out what the chances are in the "Oscar Special".

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The red carpet has already been rolled out for the 97th Academy Awards. Tension is mounting as to which film will win the main prize.

A Swiss filmmaker also has the chance to take home a coveted trophy.

How strongly will the devastating forest fires be addressed at this year's Oscars? What do you need to know to have a say on Sunday night? And which films are a must-see?

In the "On the Rocks" Oscar Special, you can find out who the favorites are in the race for the coveted trophy in the "Best Film" category and why the awards ceremony will probably be a little different this year.

"The fires have been put out, but the fact that so many people have lost so much is weighing on the mood," explains blue News Hollywood reporter Marlène von Arx.

The host of the awards ceremony, Conan O'Brien, has a special task to find the right words - and not just because of the fires. The election of US President Donald Trump is also likely to be addressed.

Will a Swiss filmmaker win an Oscar?

"The race is more open this year than it has been for a long time," says blue News film expert Gianluca Izzo.

The race between "The Brutalist","Emilia Pérez", "Anora" and "Conclave" has not yet been decided at all, according to blue News film expert Roman Müller. There is no clear favorite in the main category "Best Film" this year.

The winner of the evening should be relatively clear. The opinions of the two film fans agree on this point.

Although not in the main category, a Swiss director is also nominated for "Best Original Screenplay" this year with "September 5". "As a Basel native, I would of course like Tim Fehlbaum to win this award," explains Müller. Find out what his chances are in the video.

