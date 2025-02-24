According to studies, people who can stand on one leg for a long time live longer. The flamingo test is considered a good measure of the ageing process. Now "Who wants to be a millionaire?" presenter Günther Jauch is trying it out.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The so-called flamingo test measures the time you can stand on one leg.

The fitness test is the subject of this Monday evening's RTL show "Who wants to be a millionaire?".

Presenter Günther Jauch wants to prove to a 44 years younger candidate how fit he still is at the age of 68. Show more

The so-called flamingo test measures the time a person can stand on one leg. The main aim is to test the progress of the ageing process.

In a study published in the journal "Plos One"in October 2024, scientists investigated how the factors of gait, strength and balance are suitable for determining the progress of the ageing process quickly and without major aids.

This Monday evening, the flamingo test will be the subject of the RTL show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?". Presenter Günther Jauch wants to prove to a candidate how fit he still is at the age of 68.

Jauch remembers the security checks at the airport

When thinking about the flamingo test, Jauch first remembers the security checks at the airport. Passengers often have to lift their shoes, i.e. stand on one leg.

Some of them work up quite a sweat. "And then I realize that half of the people fall over. They're always holding on to someone or something," says Jauch.

In the episode, the "Who wants to be a millionaire?" presenter wants to know exactly. He orders a test and challenges the 44-year-old younger contestant Niklas Erkes to a one-legged duel.

"You have to manage 43 seconds. And I have to manage 19 or 20 seconds," explains 68-year-old Jauch to the 24-year-old student. Neither of which is true: The presenter would have to manage 35 seconds, whereas the student would have to manage 60 - see list below.

And then the test begins, with Jauch initially cutting a pretty good figure, as the video above shows.

However, the presenter holds his leg up much less than the candidate. And the longer Jauch stands there on one leg, the more he starts to wobble his body.

"We can also support each other," suggests contestant Erkes after 35 seconds. No sooner said than done - after 44 seconds, Jauch stands on both feet again.

How long can you stand on one leg?

And how long can you keep one leg in the air, i.e. stand on one leg?

The British National Health Service has issued the following guidelines:

18 to 49 years: 60 seconds

50 to 59 years: 40 seconds

60 to 69 years: 35 seconds

70 to 79 years: 20 seconds

From 80 years: 5 seconds

And if you want to know what happens next with Günther Jauch and contestant Niklas Erkes, you should tune in to RTL tonight, Monday evening, February 24, 8.15 pm.

More videos from the department