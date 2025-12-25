A lot happened among celebrities in 2025. blue News takes another look back. Bilder: Keystone/ Montage: blue News

There was a lot going on among celebrities in 2025: some made us frown, others got the rumor mill churning. blue News looks back at the best gossip of the year.

The Beckhams' family feud with son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz escalated, while pop star Katy Perry caused the most surprising love rumor with former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In Switzerland, SRF caused a stir with cost-cutting measures and the discontinuation of "Zivadiliring" and "G&G".

Actress Sidney Sweeney also provoked a violent shitstorm with an advertisement. Show more

As 2025 enters the home straight, it's high time for a look back. Whichteawas particularly hot this year, which gossip was served up? blue News explains the biggest gossip from 2025:

The perfect Beckham family is no longer so perfect

Success, glamor and togetherness - the Beckhams were long considered the perfect family. But there has been a lot of trouble behind the scenes this year.

The family consists of fashion designer Victoria Beckham (51), former football star David Beckham (50) and their four children Brooklyn (26), Romeo (23), Cruz (20) and Harper (14).

There has been a crisis between the Beckhams since Brooklyn married actress Nicola Peltz in 2022. According to media reports, Nicola is said to have been distant and unfriendly around the wedding - since then, the relationship with Victoria in particular has been strained.

The couple were also absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday in May. According to US Weekly, Brooklyn and Nicola wanted special treatment and a separate meeting with David and Victoria - which they refused.

The Beckham family on father David's 50th birthday. Son Brooklyn is missing. Screenshot Instagram/ @victoriabeckham

Romeo's new girlfriend Kim Turnbull, who used to be in a relationship with Brooklyn, is causing additional family friction. According to insiders, Brooklyn distrusts Kim's intentions, which alienates the brothers.

Then a friend of Nicola's claimed to TMZ that the Beckhams had a "toxic dynamic" and that Nicola had shown Brooklyn that his family was treating him badly. In June, an insider finally told Page Six that the eldest Beckham son has now cut off contact with his family.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are a couple

Nobody really expected this: Pop star Katy Perry (41) and Canada's former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (53) are lovers.

In the summer, it was announced that Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom (48) had split up after almost ten years of dating. The two continue to co-parent their daughter Daisy Dove (5).

Shortly afterwards, rumors of a possible relationship between Perry and Trudeau first surfaced. The two were seen having dinner together and then the ex-prime minister attended a concert by the singer in Canada. At the end of September, they were spotted making out on a yacht in California.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau in Japan. Screenshot Instagram

In October, Perry and Trudeau finally made their relationship public when they attended a cabaret show in Paris together and appeared hand in hand.

"Zivadiliring" canceled

Of course, there was also plenty of gossip in this country. For example, about SRF's austerity measures: the new year had barely begun when it was announced that the successful podcast "Zivadiliring" would be removed from the program. Effective immediately.

Fans of the podcast by Gülsha Adilji (40), Yvonne Eisenring (38) and Maja Zivadinovic (46) were outraged - especially because of SRF's reasoning. The reason for the end of the successful podcast was said to be expiring contracts.

The trio carried on - and even performed on stage at the sold-out Hallenstadion in October. Mirjam Kulka

As "Blick" then wrote, the three hosts are said to have breached the SRF guidelines on commercial activities and public appearances, which are binding for employees. Specifically, possible advertising deals could have been their undoing.

Although the podcast was removed from the SRF program, this was not the end of the "Zivadiliring" chapter. The trio carried on - and even performed on stage at the sold-out Hallenstadion in October.

They had barely recovered from the "Zivadiliring" shock when the next cost-cutting blow hit Leutschenbach in February: the celebrity show "Faces & Stories" was discontinued .

"Due to the tense financial situation and the change in audience usage behavior, we had to make this decision," said SRF Director Nathalie Wappler in a statement.

The four G&G presenters: Joel Grolimund, Tanya König, Jennifer Bosshard and Michel Birri (from left to right). SRF/Gian Vaitl

Several sources told blue News that the editorial team had been informed of a reduced broadcasting schedule, but that there had only been talk of an extended summer break.

After more than 20 years, the last "G&G" program finally aired in the summer.

Thomas Gottschalk and the "only woman I have ever taken seriously"

In recent years, Thomas Gottschalk (75) has been in the headlines time and again - and not for good reasons. For example, when he said that nowadays he no longer enters an elevator where there is only one woman in it. "What do I do if she runs out on the second floor and shouts "MeToo, he touched me?", said Gottschalk.

In mid-November, he made a name for himself at the Bambi awards ceremony, the German media and television prize. Gottschalk was to present singer Cher (79) with an award in the "Legend" category. On stage, he seemed disoriented - and even earned boos when he said that Cher was "the only woman I have taken seriously all my life".

The singer reacted with an embarrassed smile and later stopped him when he said that he had "seen everything of her" - with the remark: "not everything".

After the scandal, Thomas Gottschalk decided to hang up his TV career for good and retire. He also made his cancer public in an interview with the "Bild" newspaper.

Beatrice Egli heats up the rumor mill

This year's hottest rumor from the pop scene: Beatrice Egli (37) and German pop singer Florian Silbereisen (44) are said to be a couple.

The speculation has been around for a while, but during an appearance on the music show "Immer wieder sonntags" at the end of August, Egli reignited the rumors of a secret romance with Florian Silbereisen.

During the show, she was asked by Stefan Mross what her most frequently used word was. Egli promptly answered "Flo", but immediately corrected herself.

Most recently, an Instagram post by Egli on Silbereisen's 44th birthday caused a stir. "My dear Florian, I wish you all the best on earth for your birthday. May the new year of your life be full of love, happiness and musical highlights," she wrote under the post. She also posted a photo of Silbereisen lovingly embracing her from behind and both smiling happily into the camera.

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and the defamation lawsuits

Since December 2024, actress Blake Lively has been in a legal dispute with actor Justin Baldoni. The reason: Lively had accused Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of the film "It Ends With Us". She later accused him and producer Jamey Heath of trying to destroy her reputation.

Baldoni did not want to take this lying down. In January, together with his production company Wayfarer Studios and several employees, he filed a libel suit for 400 million US dollars against Lively's allegations of harassment.

Justin Baldoni's (center) defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively (left) and Ryan Reynolds (right) was dismissed. (archive pictures) Uncredited/AP/dpa

In addition to Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds (49) and the "New York Times" were also accused. The newspaper's research showed that during the promo tour for "It Ends With Us" in August 2024, Lively came under fire for evasive answers about domestic violence. Later, there were many indications that the allegations were part of a targeted PR campaign,

In June, the defamation case against Blake Lively was dismissed by a judge. So was the claim for compensation of 250 million US dollars against the "New York Times".

The reasons for the ruling stated that Baldoni could not sue Lively for defamation, as allegations made in court proceedings are exempt from defamation claims.

Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni continues without a final judgment. By December 2025, a court date is scheduled for March 9, 2026 in New York, where Lively will detail her allegations of sexual harassment and defamation of character through a PR campaign.

Sydney Sweeney "has great jeans" and is probably a Republican

The actress Sydney Sweeney (28) made headlines in the summer because of a PR campaign with the jeans brand American Eagle. Specifically, it was about the slogan "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans", in which the word "genes" was crossed out and replaced with "jeans".

On social media, the campaign was accused of using language reminiscent of Nazi propaganda and "racial hygiene". Under National Socialism, the idea was spread that white people should preferentially reproduce in order to preserve "good genes".

American Eagle commented on the controversy in an Instagram post - but did not address the political accusations. It said it was "all about jeans".

Sweeney, on the other hand, deliberately did not comment on the campaign for a long time. "If I want to speak out on an issue, people will know," she said in an interview with GQ when asked about the shitstorm.

She finally made a statement in December. She regrets having remained silent. "In the past, my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press, but lately I've realized that my silence on the issue has only widened the divide, not closed it," Sweeney told People.

Shortly after the jeans scandal, Sweeney once again made negative headlines: Several media outlets reported that she is registered as a Republican according to the US public voter registry.

Kate and William have moved - so their neighbors had to too

Princess Kate, Prince William and their three children - George, Charlotte and Louis - moved out of Adelaide Cottage this year. The family moved into the historic Forest Lodge in Windsor.

The new home of Kate, William and the three children. Wikipedia

Of course, this move didn't go entirely smoothly either - at least not for the new neighbors. Two families who had lived in cottages belonging to Forest Lodge for years were reportedly asked to leave their homes by the royal family.

According to insiders, those affected were "surprised" when they learned of the decision, wrote the Mail on Sunday. One source explained: "They were asked to move out. They were probably offered alternative accommodation, but it was clear they had to vacate their homes."

Kris Jenner and the most blatant facelift of the year

Is there any gossip in which the Kardashians don't appear at least once? Of course not.

Kris Jenner and her facelift in particular made headlines in May. The 70-year-old suddenly looked like a woman in her fifties. She kept quiet about her procedure for a long time. In October, she finally confessed: "I already had a facelift 15 years ago. Now it was just time for a refresh again," the Kardashian matriarch told Vogue Arabia.

The operation was performed by Dr. Steven Levine in New York - the same surgeon who has helped other celebrities achieve a new look. "I decided to have this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy," explained Kris.

So, dear readers, now you too have had a refresh of what was going on in the celebrity world in 2025. May your skin stay as tight as Kris Jenner's face - and may you always be the best version of yourself. We can't wait to see what happens next year.

