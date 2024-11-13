This helps if you suffer from dry skin in winter

Many people suffer from dry skin in winter. This is completely normal, explains a dermatologist. Imago/Design Pics

When the heating is on full blast in winter, many people suffer from dry skin. An expert knows what to do and the right tips for skin care in the cold season.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Winter weather puts more strain on the skin, which is why experts recommend richer, lipid-rich skincare products.

People with skin conditions and those in jobs that involve a lot of contact with water are particularly affected.

Dermatologist Lea Wiederkehr advises using products with urea to strengthen the natural moisturizing factor, while acids, fragrances and exfoliants should be avoided in winter so as not to irritate the skin further.

Tips such as wearing gloves, gently removing make-up and intensive care of hands and feet overnight can help to protect the skin and prevent cracks. Show more

In winter, the skin suffers more than usual. Cold wind outside and dry heating air inside lead to cracks, irritation and redness. The right care is then essential to provide the skin with the necessary moisture.

"Everyone is affected," explains Lea Wiederkehr from Dermanence. The dermatologist continues: "However, people with skin conditions are particularly at risk, especially neurodermatitis sufferers. These patients already have an unstable skin barrier for genetic reasons."

Special care must also be taken with babies and small children. This is because the skin barrier has not yet fully developed when they are still small. People with professions that involve a lot of contact with water or cleaning agents are also more frequently affected by dry hands.

Lea Wiederkehr is an FMH dermatology and venereology specialist at the Dermanence Competence Center for Dermatology and Dermatosurgery. zVg

"The skin needs a different care routine in winter than in summer. When it's warm outside, sun cream and a light body lotion are usually enough," says Wiederkehr. In winter, richer products are required and, above all, regular application is necessary. "This means that you should increase the fat content in your skincare products. It's worth reaching for products that say riche on them - they are much richer."

Protect against the cold and use the right ingredients

As well as using the right products, you should also protect yourself from the cold, according to the dermatologist. Wiederkehr says: "Many people forget to protect their hands from the wind with gloves. But it's better if your skin is not directly exposed to the cold."

This is because the low temperatures in winter mean that the glands produce less sebum. And this acts like a kind of mortar between the rows of cells. "If this mortar is leaky, the skin barrier becomes unstable and allows influences from the outside in - the skin also suffers from dehydration," explains the expert. Showering or bathing too hot or for too long also has a negative effect on the skin and makes it more fragile.

It is worth using shower oils here. "There are more and more of them, and as they are oil-based, they leave a very light care film on the skin." This is a good precaution to protect the skin and prevent it from drying out too much.

This helps if you suffer from dry skin in winter Lipid-rich anti-ageing cream "Triple Lipid Restore" from SkinCeuticals for 169 francs (48 ml). Image: skinceuticals.ch Moisturizing lotion "Lipikar Lait Urea" from La Roche-Posay for 34.95 francs (400 ml), via Manor. Image: manor.ch Protective and care ointment "Aquaphor" from Eucerin for 14.90 francs, via Dermanence. Image: dermanence.com Mild shower oil "Atoderm" from Bioderma for 20.70 francs (1000 ml), via Galaxus. Image: galaxus.ch This helps if you suffer from dry skin in winter Lipid-rich anti-ageing cream "Triple Lipid Restore" from SkinCeuticals for 169 francs (48 ml). Image: skinceuticals.ch Moisturizing lotion "Lipikar Lait Urea" from La Roche-Posay for 34.95 francs (400 ml), via Manor. Image: manor.ch Protective and care ointment "Aquaphor" from Eucerin for 14.90 francs, via Dermanence. Image: dermanence.com Mild shower oil "Atoderm" from Bioderma for 20.70 francs (1000 ml), via Galaxus. Image: galaxus.ch

"All these influences make the skin dry, flaky and promote itching." It is important to start there and try to build up this so-called mortar, which is technically known as Natural Moisturizing Factor (NMF). NMF is made up of various components, including urea and amino acids.

Wiederkehr therefore recommends using products with urea, for example - labeled as urea on the jar. This allows the factor to build up naturally.

Indoor air also plays an important role in dry skin. "It shouldn't be too dry at home so that the skin doesn't lose too much moisture." Regular ventilation or even a humidifier under certain circumstances would help here.

You should avoid these ingredients

Acids such as retinol, vitamin C serums or glycolic acid, on the other hand, could have a negative effect. "These can irritate the skin. That's why you should avoid them. Exfoliants should also be used with caution," warns Wiederkehr. If the skin is already irritated and often irritated, then exfoliants could worsen the situation and feel uncomfortable.

The dermatologist also advises against fragrances and plant-based ingredients, which could cause contact allergies under certain circumstances.

Remove make-up well and gently care for the face

For the face, it is advisable to use a rich cream that does not contain a lot of water and is not a gel. This is because the water in the product could freeze at too low temperatures and damage the skin, as the expert knows. It is better to use "riche" products here too.

Another tip from Wiederkehr is to cleanse and wash your face well. "When removing make-up, it's best to use a product that doesn't remove too much oil, but rather something mild, such as micellar water, which doesn't attack the skin barrier."

Intensive masks for dry hands and feet

The dermatologist has an extra tip for dry hands and feet: "Apply a generous amount of rich cream before going to bed and then put on cotton gloves or socks."

This allows the cream to penetrate the skin better. Like a kind of mask, the ingredients nourish the skin even more intensively - and irritations can heal better overnight.

Integrate a wellness moment into everyday life

The right skin care in winter consists primarily of "lipid-rich care products" and regular use. Wiederkehr summarizes: "A water-on-oil base is important, and if someone has dry skin, then it may also need to be applied twice a day."

A wellness moment in everyday life can do no harm and brings relaxation to busy winter days. "It's important to take a good moment and perhaps develop a routine in everyday life."

More videos from the department