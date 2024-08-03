Celebrity daughter Matilda Ledger shows herself in public Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams at the "Brokeback Mountain" premiere in New York in 2005. Image: KEYSTONE Marriage scene from "Brokeback Mountain" with Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger. They fell in love on set. Image: KEYSTONE The Hollywood couple married shortly after they met on the set of "Brokeback Mountain". Daughter Matilda Rose crowned their happiness. Image: KEYSTONE Celebrity daughter Matilda Ledger shows herself in public Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams at the "Brokeback Mountain" premiere in New York in 2005. Image: KEYSTONE Marriage scene from "Brokeback Mountain" with Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger. They fell in love on set. Image: KEYSTONE The Hollywood couple married shortly after they met on the set of "Brokeback Mountain". Daughter Matilda Rose crowned their happiness. Image: KEYSTONE

While many celebrity children like to show off with their parents on the red carpet, Matilda Ledger keeps a low profile. She is the daughter of the late actor Heath Ledger and mommy Michelle Williams.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Matilda Rose Ledger (18) is rarely seen in public. The daughter of Hollywood star Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger lives a secluded life.

This week she was seen shopping with her mother in Brooklyn, New York City.

Matilda Ledger was born in 2005, shortly after Heath Ledger met his fellow actress Michelle Williams on the set of the film "Brokeback Mountain". The couple separated again in 2007.

A few months later, the Hollywood star died of an accidental overdose. Show more

A radiant Michelle Williams in a casual summer look strolled through Brooklyn, New York, with her daughter on Wednesday afternoon.

A normal mother-daughter team on beauty day, they were in the nail salon together.

A closer look at the photo is striking: Matilda Rose bears a certain resemblance to Hollywood star Heath Ledger. The 18-year-old is the daughter of the Australian actor, who was found dead in his loft in 2008 at the age of 28.

But Matilda Rose leads a down-to-earth life away from the limelight. That's why photos of her in public are a rarity.

Matilda has inherited Heath Ledger's entire fortune

Fellow actress Michelle Williams (43) met Heath Ledger on the set of the hit movie "Brokeback Mountain". The couple separated in 2008, and Ledger died a few months later from an accidental drug overdose.

The year after his death, Williams spoke to Vogue about her efforts to keep Ledger in his daughter Matilda's memory: "She can get to know her father in so many ways and hear stories about him from his friends and family. These people were a big part of his life and will be a big part of hers," Michelle Williams said at the time.

Matilda inherited her father's entire fortune. "Our family has passed everything on to Matilda," Ledger's father Kim told People magazine. "That was the plan from the beginning when my son died. There was never any question that Heath's estate would go to Matilda. We are very close with Michelle and Matilda."

