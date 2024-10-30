Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates met at an audition in 1982, seven years later the acting couple tied the knot. Picture: IMAGO/Dreamstime

Long-lasting marriages between stars? They are the exception. Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates have been a couple for 42 years. Now the Oscar winner has revealed the secret to the success of their relationship.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you It's not uncommon for Hollywood stars to let their partnerships fall apart.

However, there are exceptions that prove this rule - one such exception is Phoebe Cates and Kevin Kline. The actor couple have been married for more than 35 years.

When asked what the secret to the success of their long-standing relationship is, Oscar winner Kline replied in an interview: "We've never had a typical Hollywood marriage in all these years." Show more

On-off relationships, wars of the roses and several divorces: Unfortunately, it's not uncommon for Hollywood actors to have their partnerships fall apart more often than not.

In the world of the stars, the love carousel often spins at an unpleasantly fast pace. But: the exception proves the rule.

One such exception is Phoebe Cates and Kevin Kline. The actor couple is an example of how two people can stay together for a long time, even in the glare of the spotlight.

Kevin Kline: "We don't have a Hollywood marriage"

Momoll, Phoebe Cates and Kevin Kline have been married for more than 35 years, believe it or not.

Now the 77-year-old actor, who can currently be seen alongside Cate Blanchett in the great series "Disclaimer" on Apple TV+, has spoken to "Business Insider " about how he and his wife have lasted so many years together.

According to the Oscar winner ("A Fish Called Wanda", 1988), they never had a typical "Hollywood marriage" in all those years.

Instead of having their heads turned in the Hollywood dream factory, Cates and Kline lived on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, a district of New York City, for almost their entire partnership.

He and his wife are also not typical celebrities when it comes to their appearance. "That's why you won't see any Botox on me. These are my lips, what's left of them," says Kline in "Business Insider" and laughs.

A daughter and a son make their happiness perfect

Phoebe Cates and Kevin Kline met 42 years ago - at an audition for a movie together.

Seven years later, in 1989, the couple tied the knot in New York City. In 1991, son Owen was born, followed three years later by daughter Greta, making their family happiness perfect.

According to Kevin Kline, the constant support of his wife, who is 15 years his junior, is one of the main reasons why their partnership has remained so strong over the years.

"She has her head on her shoulders, unlike me. I have my head on her shoulders most of the time," says Kevin Kline.

And continues: "She's a great wife, a great mother and a great person."

