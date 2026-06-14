Recipe for LoveThis Hollywood star knows the secret to a long marriage
Bruno Bötschi
14.6.2026
Seth Rogen has been sharing his life with Lauren Miller for over 20 years. Now the actor reveals what matters most to him in a happy relationship. His answer: less arguing about each other’s flaws—and more care, tenderness, and forgiveness.
14.06.2026, 22:29
Bruno Bötschi
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Seth Rogen reveals his recipe for love: A happy relationship requires, above all, care, tenderness, and the ability to forgive your partner’s mistakes.
The 44-year-old plays a man in the new comedy “The Invite” whose marriage falls apart during a dinner party.
In his personal life, Rogen has been living with his wife Lauren Miller for over 20 years.