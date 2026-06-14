Lauren Miller and Seth Rogen have been married since 2011 and have made a conscious decision not to have children. Photo: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

Seth Rogen has been sharing his life with Lauren Miller for over 20 years. Now the actor reveals what matters most to him in a happy relationship. His answer: less arguing about each other’s flaws—and more care, tenderness, and forgiveness.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Seth Rogen reveals his recipe for love: A happy relationship requires, above all, care, tenderness, and the ability to forgive your partner’s mistakes.

The 44-year-old plays a man in the new comedy “The Invite” whose marriage falls apart during a dinner party.

In his personal life, Rogen has been living with his wife Lauren Miller for over 20 years. Show more

Love can take many forms: Some relationships burn intensely but are short-lived. Others last for decades and withstand every challenge.

Canadian actor, comedian, and filmmaker Seth Rogen has a clear idea of what makes a relationship successful in the long term.

In an interview with the “New York Times,” the 44-year-old explains what matters most to him in a happy partnership: care, tenderness, and the ability to forgive the other person’s mistakes.

Physical attraction as a key factor in relationships

Instead of focusing on a partner’s quirks, Rogen continues, you have to love each other and want to be loved. Physical attraction is also an important part of a healthy relationship.

Rogen’s new film “The Invite” also deals with relationship crises .

In the comedy, he stars alongside Olivia Wilde as a married couple whose long-suppressed conflicts suddenly come to the surface during a dinner with their neighbors.

In his personal life, Rogen seems to have far fewer relationship problems. He and his wife, actress Lauren Miller, have been married since 2011.

The couple made a conscious decision not to have children —and have not regretted that decision to this day.

More videos from this section