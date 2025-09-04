In full bloom as a character actress: Dakota Johnson - here at the "Splitsville" premiere on August 19 in Los Angeles - has established herself as one of the most versatile actresses of her generation. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

US actress Dakota Johnson opens the 21st Zurich Film Festival on September 25. She will be bringing her latest relationship comedy "Splitsville" with her. She will be honored with the Golden Eye Award for her role in the film and her outstanding career.

Philipp Fischer

The spotlight at the 21st Zurich Film Festival (September 25 to October 5) will be on US actress and producer Dakota Johnson. The 35-year-old character actress will open this year's ZFF. She will also be giving insights into her work as part of a ZFF Masters.

At the opening gala, Johnson will present her latest film "Splitsville" together with director, actor and producer Michael Angelo Covino. The 35-year-old not only plays the lead role in the fast-paced relationship comedy, she also produced the film.

At the festive opening gala, Johnson will also receive the Golden Eye Award for her role in the film and her outstanding career. Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and the Mayor of Zurich, Corine Mauch, will also attend the ceremony as guests of honor.

"A gift for the Zurich public"

The director of the Zurich Film Festival, Christian Jungen, raves about the guest of honor: "Dakota Johnson is one of the most fascinating actresses in modern cinema. She lends her characters great credibility through her honesty, and you can always feel how much they care about them. She impresses with her subtle expressiveness, her uncompromising choice of roles and her ability to embody both audience favorites and sophisticated character studies." Johnson's visit to this year's ZFF is a "great honor and a wonderful gift for the Zurich audience."

Dakota Johnson plays the character Julie in the fast-paced indie comedy "Splitsville". When her friend Ashley (Adria Arjona) tells her husband Carey (Kyle Marvin) that she wants a divorce, he seeks comfort from Julie and Paul (Michael Angelo Covino). The couple advise him to have an open relationship. But when Carey and Julie cross a line, everything spirals out of control. The relationship confusion full of absurd twists and turns gathers pace at breakneck speed.