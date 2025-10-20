A truly multi-talented item caused quite a stir on Monday's edition of the ZDF rummage show "Bares für Rares". ZDF

Amazement in the "Bares für Rares" studio: an old household appliance turned out to be a real technological marvel that a dealer even wanted to put in a museum.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Vacuum-cleaning, blow-drying, blow-drying: a multi-talent from the post-war era caused amazement on "Bares für Rares".

The "Electro Boy" elicited an appreciative "Awesome!" from presenter Horst Lichter.

Because the device was in perfect condition, it fetched more than double the seller's asking price. Show more

"This thing is awesome." A true all-rounder caused quite a stir on Monday's edition of the ZDF flea market show "Bares für Rares". Not only Horst Lichter was visibly impressed, the dealers were also amazed. Julian Schmitz-Avila even saw the old device in the museum - but in the end, another dealer secured the unusual exhibit.

At first glance, Horst Lichter thought the object on Annika Rassbach's expert desk was an inhaler. But he soon realized that it was an old vacuum cleaner - and a real all-rounder at that. Numerous attachments and accessories showed that the model could do much more than just remove dust.

The "Electro Baby" household appliance from Mauz & Pfeiffer in Stuttgart came onto the market relatively early on. The company, which was known under the brand name Progress, had been manufacturing vacuum cleaners since it was founded in 1921. The first electronic vacuum cleaner was built by an American janitor in 1910, Rassbach explains.

He sold his DIY project made from a soapbox, fan and pillowcase to Hoover. Marlene and Yvonne's appliance from Mülheim an der Ruhr was probably produced between 1945 and 1950. The choice of materials refers to the post-war period. It was only after 1950 that "everything was updated", the expert continued.

Marlene and Yvonne's appliance from Mülheim an der Ruhr was probably produced between 1945 and 1950.

Expert completely impressed by versatile household appliance

However, the household appliance was very functional. In addition to vacuuming, it could also brush and even blow-dry hair. Rassbach also recognized that the object had recently been professionally and "very well restored". Even the plugs and power cables were as good as new. "Awesome", Lichter continued to marvel at the attention to detail and versatile functionality.

Then Rassbach dared to test the function and Lichter could hardly contain his laughter - especially when the vacuum cleaner bag lifted: "I think that's great." And expert Rassbach also joined in and confessed her passion for vintage: "I love it." Even mother and daughter were pleased that the vacuum cleaner had "passed the test".

Marlene wished for 50 euros for the "Electro Baby" from her great-grandmother. Mother Yvonne also agreed to the price, but Rassbach estimated the value to be higher. In addition to the collection of attachments, the original box was also still present and that "is very, very rare", according to the expert. She therefore valued it at 80 to 150 euros.

"Jos, you're buying this one way or another," Walter Lehnertz knew even before the first bid. But Jos van Katwijk was still examining the old household appliance and all its functions in detail. "It can also blow-dry hair?" Elisabeth Nüdling asked with interest - perhaps this function was a selling point for her ...

"Awesome", they marveled at the attention to detail and versatile functionality. ZDF

"It would fit in the Hygiene Museum!"

"A great device," van Katwijk finally admitted. He had dated the object to the 1960s. But when the saleswoman mentioned the "pre-war materials" and the early age, the dealer was delighted: "That's nice. Oh yes, there's Bakelite in there too."

Nevertheless, Julian Schmitz-Avila made the first bid: 60 euros. Wolfgang Pauritsch was also interested in the object because "it's almost industrial design", he praised: "It looks really spacey." Schmitz-Avila nodded, because he thought the old appliance was museum-quality: "It would fit in the Hygiene Museum." Elisabeth Nüdling agreed: "That's right, in Dresden." Jos van Katwijk raised the price to 100 euros.

The young seller wished for a little more after the estimate. After she had quoted the expert's price, Lehnertz said to Jos van Katwijk: "Then you can also do 120 euros." Schmitz-Avila played along and raised the price to 110 euros. Van Katwijk finally won the bid at 120 euros and added a lucky dollar.

"Top, Jos!" laughed Horst Lichter when he caught van Katwijk trying out the unusual device. The dealer had vacuumed the desk and Lichter grinned: "That's actually my job." But in the end, they both agreed: "This thing is awesome!"

Another item in the show was an oil painting by the Belgian artist Angelina Drumaux by Colmar Schulte-Goltz, dating from around 1924. The asking price was only 50 euros. But the expert even estimated 1,800 to 2,000 euros. In the end, Wolfgang Pauritsch paid 500 euros.

According to Wendela Horz, a serving set made of 800 silver came from the C. Well manufactory in Pforzheim and was made between 1900 and 1910. The asking price was 150 euros, the estimate was also 100 to 150 euros and Jos van Katwijk paid 120 euros for the cutlery including the original box.