The neoprene bikini is back. That’s sure to make many people feel nostalgic again. Image: Screenshot Instagram/ TRIANGL

Hardly any other “it” piece defined the 2010s as much as the brightly colored “Triangl” bikini. Now, the once-iconic two-piece is making a surprising comeback. Here’s the story behind it.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the 2010s, the “Triangl” bikini was arguably the most popular bikini in the world.

It girls like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber made the brand famous worldwide back then and turned the colorful two-piece swimsuits into coveted status symbols.

It then faded into obscurity until a “Love Island” contestant wore it again—sparking a comeback. Show more

No bikini took people’s breath away quite like the “Triangl” bikini—at least not for those who were active on the blogging platform Tumblr in the 2010s.

For anyone who was too young, too old, or simply not online back then: Triangl is an Australian bikini brand that became famous for its iconic neoprene bikini. The designs stand out with their bold colors, striking black trim, and low-rise bottoms. Back then, they were practically everywhere.

It girls like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber put the brand on the global map back then and turned the colorful two-piece swimsuits into coveted status symbols. Quite a few teenagers probably begged their parents during that time to let them use their credit card so they could afford one of these bikinis (including the author of this article).

In fact, the author of this article found an old photo of her Triangl bikini in her cloud storage. The photo was taken in February 2015. Image: Lea Oetiker

But as is often the case with trendy products, the hype eventually died down, and interest faded. The brand removed the neoprene bikini from its lineup and focused on other styles instead. However, these never achieved “cult status.”

Back in Fashion Thanks to Reality TV

Something hardly anyone expected: In 2026, the bikini is actually making a comeback and is likely to become a trendy style again this summer.

Earlier this year, the swimwear brand announced it was bringing back its iconic neoprene bikini. At first, however, interest remained modest—until contestant Trinity Tatum wore the style on the reality show “Love Island.”

It didn’t take long for the first photos and videos of Trinity in the bikini to start circulating on social media. Millennials—and the first members of Gen Z—in particular are likely to have been thrilled by this.

For many, it’s not just the return of a bikini, but of an entire era. A way of life. A time when Instagram was still in its infancy and Tumblr was considered the ultimate source of inspiration. Summers with friends, selfies with the Valencia filter, Polaroids, Starbucks Frappuccinos, Longchamp bags, and necklaces with little mustaches.

“No, no, no, no!”

Under a video by TikToker Sarah Gibson, one user comments: “I miss mine from 2014.” Another writes: “I’m still upset that I didn’t get one back then.”

Under another TikTok post by Arendse Nordbo, one person comments: “Nature is healing again,” which basically means: “Everything is finally going to be okay again.” Another user writes: “So 2026 is actually 2016 all over again.” In the comments, several users also share pictures of the bikini they recently ordered and have already received.

But not everyone is thrilled about the comeback. “No, no, no, no!” or “Please, no,” are among the comments further down the TikTok post.

Criticism from back then was addressed

One user also points out that the bikinis were anything but comfortable. While the thick neoprene fabric created a striking look and provided good support, it wasn’t considered particularly comfortable to wear. Especially on hot summer days, many found the bikini stiff and uncomfortable.

Triangl has apparently responded to this criticism. As company representatives explained to“Hypebae,” the new models are more comfortable: “We’ve kept what women loved back then: the clean lines, the bold color effect, the support. But we’ve reimagined comfort and mobility.”

Whether uncomfortable or not, whether 2016 or 2026, whether beautiful or not so much—anyone who wants to buy one of these nostalgic bikinis can snag a piece on the website for around 109 francs. It’s already back among the “best sellers.”