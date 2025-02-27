With a fragile voice, Bigna Silberschmidt said goodbye to the "10vor10" viewers on Wednesday evening - after 325 broadcasts. At the end, she theatrically took off the microphone.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bigna Silberschmidt bids an emotional farewell to "10vor10" and emphasizes the importance of public service.

Her successor as presenter is Eliane Leiser, who has been working for SRF for over ten years.

The 39-year-old Silberschmidt is leaving SRF after more than ten years to set up her own business. Show more

"That was your last '10vor10' program today - it's the 325th. I would like to say thank you for every single one of them. Not just for that, but also for everything else you've done for SRF - from 'Schweiz aktuell' to 'Einstein', where you've become an audience favorite."

This is how TV colleague Arthur Honegger says goodbye to Bigna Silberschmidt. She will be missed by the team and the show. However, she will not lack the energy to tackle new things.

Silberschmidt hugs Honegger and says: "That's it for me - the last '10vor10' program. Time to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

Image: SRF From SRF to MySports: Steffi Buchli switched fronts in 2017. In January 2021, she took over as head of the sports department at "Blick" after three years at MySports. Image: SRF Matthias Hüppi moved from SRF to FC St. Gallen as president of the club at the end of 2017. Image: SRF/Lukas Maeder Mass exodus at SRF Bigna Silberschmidt turned her back on "10vor10" on February 26, 2025. She is setting up her own business. Image: SRF/Roberto Crevatin Michael Weinmann ("Schweiz aktuell" and Formula 1) will join the airline Swiss as Head of Media Relations on March 1, 2025. Image: SRF/Roberto Crevatin Nicola Steiner became Head of the Literaturhaus Zürich on September 1, 2023. Steiner worked in the SRF literature editorial team until summer 2023. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio Transfer in the sports editorial team: After 23 years at SRF, Daniela Milanese accepted a job at MySports in summer 2022. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio "Tagesschau" presenter Franz Fischlin also left SRF in summer 2022. And the broadcaster has had to accept these other prominent departures in recent years: Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio In December 2021, Ueli Schmezer hosted the last "Kassensturz" program after 25 years. Image: SRF After 28 years at SRF, ice hockey and tennis commentator Stefan Bürer moved from SRF to the SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers in October 2021. Image: SRF/OSCAR ALESSIO Heinz Günthardt (archive photo) made his debut as an SRF pundit at the men's final of the US Open on September 12, 2021. He had been working for SRF since 1985. His dismissal took him by surprise. Image: Keystone Saying goodbye to SRF after the Tokyo Olympics: sports pundit Jann Billeter. The man from Graubünden was there for 24 years. He will remain in the world of television, switching to MySports. The former HC Davos ice hockey player will be working there as an ice hockey presenter and commentator. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio Long-time presenter Nik Hartmann left SRF in 2020, becoming known to a wide audience with the show "SRF bi de Lüt - Über Stock und Stein", in which he hiked through Switzerland with his dog Jabba from 2008. Image: SRF Patrizia Laeri moved from SRF to CNN Money Switzerland in July 2020. One month later, the broadcaster had to file for bankruptcy. Laeri worked at SRF for 18 years as a presenter and business editor. Image: SRF Although she did not leave SRF, she moved behind the camera in March 2020: "Tagesschau" presenter Katja Stauber took over production of the SRF flagship program after 27 years. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio In 2019, "Arena" tamer and former correspondent Jonas Projer moved to Blick TV after 13 years. He has since taken over the journalistic management of "NZZ am Sonntag". Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio Michael Bont, SRF alpine skiing expert, also left in 2019. Image: SRF/Valeriano Di Domenico The popular "Meteo" expert Thomas Kleiber left SRF in November 2018 after eleven years. He emigrated to Sweden for love. Image: SRF Annina Frey left SRF in 2018 after eleven years as "G&G" presenter. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio Ski legend Bernhard Russi was a ski commentator for 30 years, alongside Matthias Hüppi. He stopped in 2017. Image: SRF From SRF to MySports: Steffi Buchli switched fronts in 2017. In January 2021, she took over as head of the sports department at "Blick" after three years at MySports. Image: SRF Matthias Hüppi moved from SRF to FC St. Gallen as president of the club at the end of 2017. Image: SRF/Lukas Maeder

Silberschmidt: "Making television only works as a team"

Then Bigna Silberschmidt has to take a deep breath out of sheer emotion and adds in a fragile voice: "For the trust in my and always our work. Making television only works as a team."

Silberschmidt thanks all her TV colleagues for the last ten years together. "One more thing: as a journalist and as a citizen of a democracy, the public service is very important to me because it stands for diversity in our society and for different perspectives. So here's a wish: take care of it."

The world is round so that people can meet again. Silberschmidt: "See you soon, take care, goodbye everyone."

Many SRF journalists go into business for themselves

Bigna Silberschmidt once joined SRF as a radio reporter before switching to the TV program "Schweiz aktuell" in 2016, where she worked as a presenter and live reporter.

It is already known who will succeed her as "10 vor 10" presenter: It is Eliane Leiser.

The 38-year-old journalist has been working for SRF for over ten years. Among other things, she was the presenter of the "Politikum" format and the "Einfach Politik" podcast.

Eliane Leiser is the successor to Bigna Silberschmidt as "10 vor 10" presenter. Picture: SRF/Gian Vaitl

Bigna Silberschmidt is turning her back on the TV screen after five years and going freelance - a path that several SRF journalists have taken before her.

Stephan Klapproth presented "10vor10" for 22 years before turning his back on the news magazine in 2015. Between January 2015 and August 2016, Klapproth was part of the "Sternstunde Philosophie" moderation team. Since then, he has been self-employed and works as a journalist, presenter, speaker, trainer and rhetoric expert.

SRF also had to cope with a prominent departure from the news team in 2022. "That's it for the 'Taggeschau'". These were Franz Fischlin's last words as SRF presenter on June 23, 2022. He hosted the main edition of "Tagesschau" for 18 years.

One of Fischlin's new areas of work is called "YouMedia", a project to promote media literacy among young people.

