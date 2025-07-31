The Life of Chuck Tom Hiddleston delivers a phenomenal dance performance in "The Life of Chuck" Image: © Filmnation Chuck's life influences the fate of the entire population... Image: © Filmnation Chiwetel Ejiofor plays a teacher who goes in search of his ex-girlfriend... Image: © Filmnation ...while the world is on the brink of destruction. Image: © Filmnation The Life of Chuck Tom Hiddleston delivers a phenomenal dance performance in "The Life of Chuck" Image: © Filmnation Chuck's life influences the fate of the entire population... Image: © Filmnation Chiwetel Ejiofor plays a teacher who goes in search of his ex-girlfriend... Image: © Filmnation ...while the world is on the brink of destruction. Image: © Filmnation

Set against the backdrop of the end of the world, "The Life of Chuck" tells of the beauty and fate of life. The dystopian drama is not easy to grasp, but shines with poignant moments.

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you In three acts, "The Life of Chuck" tells of the end of the world, the unpredictability and beauty of life - and a passion for dancing.

The leading roles are played by Tom Hiddleston as an accountant whose fate seems to affect the whole world and Chiwetel Ejiofor as a teacher who returns to his former love.

The dystopian mystery drama is based on the book of the same name by horror master Stephen King Show more

The American writer Stephen King is best known for his imaginative horror stories. 'It', 'The Shining' and 'Carrie', for example, were penned by him and have provided the basis for cult films. However, horror is by no means the only genre that the successful author has mastered. Popular film classics such as the gripping prison dramas "The Shawshank Redemption" and "The Green Mile" are also based on King's novels.

With "The Life of Chuck", director Mike Flanagan ("Doctor Sleep") is adapting another of Stephen King's works, which is more of a drama and has an extraordinary feel-good atmosphere. However, due to its dystopian background and the inclusion of mystery elements, the horror master's signature also shines through here.

Who is this Chuck?

"The Life of Chuck" tells its story backwards in three acts. In the third act, the world is on the verge of collapse: volcanic eruptions, sinking states, loss of the internet. Chiwetel Ejiofor plays a teacher who initially doesn't really want to acknowledge what is happening around him and persistently goes about his duties.

While he reconnects with his ex-girlfriend, the same advertisement appears again and again on different screens and posters. It is dedicated to accountant Charles "Chuck" Krantz (Tom Hiddleston) and features the slogan "39 Great Years! Thanks, Chuck!" However, nobody in the population seems to know what this Chuck is all about.

Memorable dance interlude by Tom Hiddleston

The second act is told from Chuck's perspective. The accountant attends a congress on behalf of his employer and has a special encounter with a street musician on the way back to his hotel, who inspires him to dance.

The first act focuses on Chuck's childhood and growing up and reveals how he discovers his passion for dancing.

What the three acts have in common: While there is an uneasy, mysterious mood and worrying things happen, a sense of hope always permeates. Viewed as a whole, "The Life of Chuck" is not easy to grasp and leaves a lot of room for interpretation. As a result, it unfortunately fails to really ignite the emotional spark.

Outstanding moments despite a lack of tangibility

The film finds its strength above all in the individual snapshots. And these are not just good in places, but outstanding. Tom Hiddleston's dance interlude is nothing short of epic. It is truly inspiring to watch him find his joie de vivre and enjoy the moment to the full.

Why Chuck's life suddenly influences the fate of the entire world's population is the big question. His example is representative of the fact that every moment and every encounter between all kinds of individuals somehow influences the cosmos.

"The Life of Chuck" is like life itself... not easy to grasp, unpredictable and sometimes heartbreaking, but also full of beautiful surprises and encounters.

"The Life of Chuck" is now showing at blue Cinema.

