The "War of the Waleses" between Charles and Diana continues to preoccupy the British to this day. Documents that have now been released provide further insight into the War of the Roses in the royal family.

Newly released documents give an insight into the severity of the dispute between the then prince and his first wife. Show more

The public conflict between the then Prince Charles and his first wife Diana is still moving today. A number of books have been written about the "War of the Waleses" - and yet every new detail continues to cause a stir. Documents that have now been released give an insight into how nervous Charles' media team were about Diana in the 1990s.

During the current King's visit to Ireland in 1995, his press team warned that the Princess and her team were "the more aggressive and skillful" side in the media exchange between the two, an Irish official wrote in a document from the Department of Foreign Affairs. This was reported by broadcaster RTÉ and the PA news agency, among others. The letter is to be made public in January.

Charles and Diana were married in 1981 and the union was initially considered a fairytale dream marriage - but then developed into one of the biggest crises in the British royal family. The couple separated in 1992, followed by an unprecedented war of the roses. In November 1995, Diana gave a legendary television interview in which she spoke about Charles' love affair with the current Queen Camilla, her own affair with a riding instructor and other sensitive topics.

The queen of hearts

Both sides fought for sovereignty of interpretation - the majority of the public sided with the Princess, who was celebrated as the "Queen of Hearts". The divorce followed in 1996. Diana died in a traffic accident in Paris in August 1997 after being followed by paparazzi.

The Irish document reveals that Charles' visit to Ireland in 1995 was rated by his team as "the Prince's best public appearance for a very long time". A spokeswoman for the Prince had said "that, if past practice is any indication, we could expect Princess Diana to make contact shortly", the Irish official wrote. Her team repeatedly tried to overshadow Charles' side in the media.