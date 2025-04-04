Actor Will Smith challenged chess champion Alexandra Botez. Initially, the 56-year-old held his own in the game. When Smith tries to outwit the professional player with a trick, she notices immediately.

Hollywood actor Will Smith is passionate about chess.

Now the 56-year-old wanted to prove to American-Canadian chess champion and influencer Alexandra Botez just how good he is at the board game.

But despite a cheap trick, Smith was ultimately not enough to win against the professional player. Show more

"Never let anyone tell you that you can't do something." When Will Smith plays chess, he likes to think of his movie "The Pursuit of Happiness".

In the game against Alexandra Botez, however, these thoughts didn't help the Hollywood actor very much. The American-Canadian chess champion and influencer noticed immediately when Smith tried to outwit her with a cheap trick.

Botez played a quick game of chess with Smith: the 29-year-old only had one minute to think, while the 56-year-old had three minutes to think about his moves.

Smith to Botez: "Don't try to talk to me"

No sooner had the game started than Smith's problems began. When Botez asked him whether he had ever trained with a chess grandmaster, Smith said laconically: "Don't try to talk to me."

Initially, Willl Smith was able to keep the game reasonably even. When Botez gains an initial advantage, the actor tries his luck with a cheap trick:

Smith captures Botez's pawn with one of her own pawns. So he simply steals a pawn from her. A move that is of course not allowed. Botez notices the illegal move immediately: "Very tricky," she says. And continues: "He learned chess on the street."

Smith, meanwhile, pretends that he didn't cheat on purpose, but that the mistake happened in the heat of the moment.

As a result, the actor keeps himself solidly in the game. In the end, Alexandra Botez nevertheless checkmates her celebrity opponent with the queen.

