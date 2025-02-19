Shortly before the launch of her Netflix series, Duchess Meghan announces that her company is getting a new name. What the 43-year-old sells in a video with a smile is a serious business failure.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you On March 4, the eight-part lifestyle series "With Love, Meghan" starts on the streaming service Netflix.

A few days before the start of the new TV show, Duchess Meghan announces on Instagram that her company is getting a new name.

The 43-year-old admits that the concept of her lifestyle company, which was launched in March 2024, has failed. Show more

"In two weeks, I'm finally launching my own TV show, which I'm so excited about," says Duchess Meghan in her latest video on Instagram.

Two weeks before the start of the eight-part series "With Love, Meghan", the 43-year-old has another surprise in store for her followers:

Her lifestyle company is getting a new name - "American Riviera Orchard" is becoming "As Ever".

Now then, what Meghan is selling in the video with a laugh is a nasty failure from a business point of view. The Duchess admits that the concept of "American Riviera Orchard", which was launched in March 2024, has failed.

Meghan had problems with the trademark application

And so Duchess Meghan glosses over the failure of the name of her lifestyle company on Instagram: "I thought 'American Riviera' sounded like a great name because that's what we call our neighborhood in Santa Barbara."

And further: "But it limited me to things that are only made and grown in this neighborhood."

The real difficulties behind the name are problems with the trademark application. Duchess Meghan failed to secure the naming rights to "American Riviera Orchard" last year.

Another company was quicker to file and subsequently lodged a complaint with the Patent and Trademark Office - apparently with success.

Meghan takes a subtle jab at the royal family

"As Ever" translates to "as it always was". Duchess Meghan explains the choice of the new name in her video:

"If you've been following my blog 'The Tig' since 2014, you'll know that I've always loved cooking, crafting and gardening. I haven't been able to share that with you as much in recent years, but now I can."

The last sentence could, at least according to the British newspaper "Daily Mail", also be understood as a subtle jab at the British royal family. According to Meghan herself, she felt oppressed by the Windsors for years.

