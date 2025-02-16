The demands are high: singing, dancing, acting and practically every day. blue News was invited to a dance rehearsal for the musical "The Book of Mormon" and surprised with a tap dance task.

Yannik Tschan

No time? blue News summarizes for you The musical comedy "The Book of Mormon" is on tour and is currently in Zurich

The musical is about two Mormons who are sent on a mission to Uganda

blue News was invited to a dance rehearsal and was surprised with a tap dance task Show more

Can a show that pokes fun at religion and traditional musicals be successful? The makers of "The Book of Mormon", who previously made headlines with the TV series "South Park", probably asked themselves the same question. But the viewing figures prove that it works.

The story is about the Mormons, and as viewers dive in and learn more about them, they are also confronted with many clichés about religion, musicals and Africa. With a lot of humor, we accompany the two main characters, Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, on their journey from the familiar Salt Lake City to a place in Uganda that is struggling with poverty, hunger and AIDS.

Musical performers are on stage practically every day

If you want to be on stage in a musical, you not only have to be a talented actor but also have to be able to sing and dance. Hundreds of hours of training are required to perfectly rehearse all the sequences. Months before a musical celebrates its premiere, the cast is on stage every day practicing the individual scenes. However, as the three performers told us, they still rehearse, evaluate and improve every day during such a tour.

Choreographer Ben, who has been preparing the cast for the show for months, was present during our visit. He immediately brought us on stage and taught us the dance pieces step by step. The fact that we were allowed to take part in a rehearsal as outsiders was something that had never happened before at "The Book of Mormon" - a world premiere, so to speak.

Our conclusion after about 40 minutes of instruction: it is extremely exhausting to memorize all the dance steps in the bright light of the spotlights. When you consider that you also have to sing at the same time, the respect is all the greater.

The real Mormons wait outside the theater

Every day, directly after the performance, you can meet the real Mormons in front of Theater 11 in Zurich. While Mormons resisted the musical when it was released in 2011, they are now using the opportunity to educate the public. They are distributing the real Book of Mormon according to the motto: You've seen the show, now you can read our book too. According to their media release, they already distributed over 900 books in 2020, when the musical made a guest appearance here.

If you want to experience the musical comedy about the Mormons and their journey, you still have time until Sunday. After that, the tour returns and travels through Great Britain and Ireland.

We can dance now, but what about conducting?