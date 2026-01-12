Hans Sigl has revealed in a podcast how he envisions his retirement from "Bergdoktor". ZDF/ Erika Hauri

He doesn't want to think about quitting just yet - but Hans Sigl has made provisions just in case: in a podcast, the popular "Bergdoktor" actor gives an insight into his plans for a possible exit from the series.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hans Sigl has revealed in a podcast that he can well imagine an exit from the series "Der Bergdoktor" with a return of his character to the train - as in episode 1.

For him, a voluntary departure of his character from Ellmau would be a more dignified end than a series death.

Sigl is still keen to play the role, but is also interested in new projects such as his own late-night show. Show more

"In principle, the story could be told for as long as people want to see this man, who is getting grayer and grayer, on television," jokes Hans Sigl.

In 2008, the 56-year-old took on the role of the legendary Dr. Martin Gruber - and has remained faithful to the popular ZDF series "Der Bergdoktor" ever since.

In the podcast "SWR1 Leute", the Austrian revealed to presenter Jens Wolters what it would be like if he were to leave the series at some point and what other TV jobs he could imagine.

Even though Sigl is not yet thinking about leaving his role as Dr. Gruber, he has a wishful thinking for his exit from the series: "My image is very clear, I would know how I would stage it." Martin Gruber would decide to leave Ellmau again "on the basis of a story that is yet to be found". "In my version, he would get on the train in exactly the same way as he got off in episode 1," explains Sigl, emphasizing: "It has to be that way, then the parenthesis would be perfect."

He wouldn't find it "chic" to simply let his character die. Martin Gruber leaving Ellmau of his own accord, on the other hand, would be an "appropriate ending": "That he goes his own way again and then spends a phase of his life there in his homeland."

Sigl is ready for his own late-night show

Podcast host Jens Wolters wants to know how Sigl feels "whether he is still on fire for the role or not". Sigl explains that he notices this "when he watches".

He always watches the new episodes linearly on television - standing up. "If I stopped watching it and said, 'Then write me what the ratings were', then I think I'd be in the wrong place."

When it comes to new scripts, he still feels a "desire to get involved" and reads them as soon as they are presented to him. If he no longer felt this desire, it would be "stage 2". Should it ever come to that, Sigl assumes that he would notice "signs" beforehand that it was time to stop.

The Austrian-born actor has no shortage of other ideas and wishes for his work. "I'd like to direct theater," he explains. He could also imagine directing a movie.

Another big wish of the 56-year-old: "What I would really like to do, and actually always have wanted to do, is a late-night show," admits Sigl.

He likes talking to people and has a "certain show gene" in him: "Harald Schmidt did a great job," Sigl emphasizes and explains that he doesn't understand why there is still no regular, monthly late-night show with great guests - apart from Jan Böhmermann's "ZDF Magazin Royale" and Klaas Heufer Umlauf's show "Late Night Berlin " - in which "people talk to each other empathetically about the topics of this world." Sigl clarifies: "I would be ready."

