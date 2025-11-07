Director James Cameron with actors Trinity Bliss, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion and Sigourney Weaver on the Avatar set. Photo by Mark Fellman. © 2025 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

They dive for minutes, play with fantasy instead of scenery and fight against air bubbles: The new documentary "Fire and Water" provides exclusive insights into the insane making-of of the "Avatar" films.

Vania Spescha

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new documentary "Fire and Water" on Disney+ shows the extremely elaborate production of the "Avatar" films.

Filming took place in specially built water tanks with high-tech cameras and creative tricks.

Hollywood stars such as Kate Winslet trained for months for the emotional scenes under water.

Breathing technique, imagination and motion capture merge to create cinematic magic. Show more

Not a CGI miracle - a technical masterpiece

The new two-part documentary "Fire and Water: Making The Avatar Films" (from November 7 on Disney+) offers more than just a look behind the scenes. It immerses you in the fascinating world of James Cameron - and in the elaborate creation of a cinematic experience that cannot simply be put together on a computer.

It has long been known that real actors work with motion capture suits in "Avatar: The Way of Water". But just how extremely sensitive and technically demanding this method is underwater is only revealed in this fascinating documentary: Every movement, every light reflex, every bubble influences the result - and the effort required to get to grips with all of this is simply enormous.

When technology reaches its limits

For example, when the usual infrared cameras fail because the water swallows up the light - and you have to rely on special UV cameras instead. Or when everything is reflected on the surface of the water and the scene has to be covered with countless small, white plastic balls to make the images usable at all.

The film was shot in huge water tanks, equipped with wave machines and convertible platforms - a technically sophisticated set that could be adapted to any scene. And it is precisely this constant tinkering that makes the documentary so worth seeing: it shows how much thought, experimentation and creativity are required to make a world like Pandora look real.

Imagination instead of reality

The acting performance is also given the weight it deserves. Instead of colorful backdrops, the actors stood in grey scaffolding - with nothing but their imagination. Sigourney Weaver, for example, impresses with intense scenes in which she reacts to something that doesn't exist. Her ability to create the world in her head makes her a master of the imagination.

Kate Winslet in the most difficult scene

And then there's Kate Winslet, who has to cry underwater in an emotional scene - without anyone opposite her, completely on her own. Her comment in the interview: "It was easier to imagine an iceberg passing by."

Cinema meets mindfulness

The preparation is also impressive: weeks of breathing training with freedivers to calm the body, empty the mind and maintain control. In the documentary, some of the actors say that they now use these breathing techniques in everyday life - for example, to stay calm when stressed.

There was a countdown before each scene, the actors floated on the surface with bath noodles, came to rest before diving down in absolute concentration - and sometimes only resurfacing several minutes later.

A movie miracle in real time

"Fire and Water" is a fascinating close-up of cinematic craftsmanship - and a must-see for anyone who wants to know how real cinema is made. Until the cinema release of "Avatar: Fire and Ash" on December 17, 2025, the documentary shortens the waiting time with unique insights into the creation of the fantastic world of Pandora. Watch the trailer right here below.

