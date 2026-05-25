She is the fitness queen among Europe's royals: Victoria of Sweden proved once again just how fit she is. She completed an intensive fitness program while training with the Löparakademin organization.

Bruno Bötschi

She ran, jumped and had fun: Swedish Crown Princess Victoria showed off her sporty side last week.

The 48-year-old took part in an outdoor training session run by the non-profit organization Löparakademin in Järfälla. This Swedish association is committed to equal opportunities in the health sector and social integration.

Together with young people, Victoria completed strength and endurance exercises - from one-arm planks and deep squats to intensive stability exercises.

Europe's sportiest crown princess

Does this make Victoria Europe's sportiest crown princess? It would appear so.

During the training session, Victoria certainly seemed highly motivated and never lost her smile, even during the strenuous exercises - and met the youngsters at eye level.

It has long been known that sport plays an important role for the eldest daughter of King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

Victoria once met her husband Prince Daniel in a gym - at the time, the now 52-year-old was still working as a personal trainer and fitness entrepreneur.

Community, motivation and mental health

There is an important message behind Victoria of Sweden's sporting schedule:

Löparakademin combines running training with mentoring for children and young people from different social backgrounds. The focus is not only on exercise and fitness, but also on community, motivation and mental health.

An issue that Victoria and Daniel have been committed to for years with their Crown Prince and Princess Foundation.

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