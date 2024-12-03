Jimmy Kelly shared an Instagram story in which Joey Kelly can be seen with a short haircut. Instagram/jimmykelly.offiicial

He's hardly recognizable, many of Joey Kelly's fans probably thought when he appeared on the TV show "Advent Festival of 100,000 Lights". Why was that? The musician wears his hair unusually short.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Joey Kelly surprised everyone at the "Advent Festival of 100,000 Lights" with a new look: his iconic long hair was replaced by a fresh, short haircut.

The radical style change came about during his participation in the survival show "7 vs. Wild".

Reactions from fans have been mixed, with some praising the new look as modern and refreshing, while others regret the loss of his signature braid. Show more

A long plait or his mane hidden under a cap - that's how Joey Kelly (51) usually appears. And that's how his fans know the musician.

But at the "Advent Festival of 100,000 Lights" with Florian Silbereisen (43), viewers had to look twice because Kelly showed up with a new look and a short haircut.

Not everyone is thrilled with "The Kelly Family" star's new look: "I'm still coming to terms with the shock of your hair, Joey," wrote one user under his latest Instagram video.

Why did Kelly say goodbye to his long hair, which was his trademark? It has to do with his participation in the survival show "7 vs. Wild". Attention, spoiler: At one moment, the musician decides to have Joe Vogel (40) cut off his hair.

"Joey called me over and wanted me to cut his hair. And I cut his hair short for the first time in 40 years, and that's emotional for me too," Vogel recalls the moment, according to "InTouch".

"The new hairstyle looks great on you"

The "Advent Festival of 100,000 Lights" wasn't actually supposed to be about Joey Kelly. But suddenly he was the center of attention. The "The Kelly Family" star was only on Silbereisen's show to support his two daughters Lilian and Lisann, who were performing there.

His brother Jimmy Kelly (53) posted an Instagram story together with Joey Kelly himself, his wife Tanja and daughter Lillian, where his short hair is clearly visible. There you can see that he wears the sides cropped and the top hair a little longer.

Fans have always known the musician with a long plait, as in the photo with sister Maite Kelly (44).

The new look is cheeky and fresh. It's worth trying something new from time to time. Whether the new style is here to stay remains to be seen. However, some fans say: "The new hairstyle looks great on you."

