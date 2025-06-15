"Tatort: Rapunzel": This is how lucrative the trade in real hair really is In their ninth case, detectives Isabelle Grandjean (Anna Pieri Zuercher, left) and Tessa Ott (Carol Schuler) investigate the trade in human hair, among other things. Image: SRF/Screenshot Detectives Tessa Ott (Carol Schuler, left) and Isabelle Grandjean (Anna Pieri Zuercher, center) and public prosecutor Anita Wegenast (Rachel Braunschweig) were shocked by the sight at the crime scene. Image: SRF/Salvatore Vinci Lynn Fischer (Elsa Langnäse, left) and Vanessa Tomasi (Elena Flury) had a secret. Image: SRF/Screenshot Star hairdresser Marco Tomasi (Bruno Cathomas) was suspected of being the father of the dead woman. Image: SRF/Screenshot Tessa Ott (Carol Schuler, left) and Isabelle Grandjean (Anna Pieri Zuercher) hoped to catch the culprit in the law library of the University of Zurich. Image: SRF/Sava Hlavacek "Tatort: Rapunzel": This is how lucrative the trade in real hair really is In their ninth case, detectives Isabelle Grandjean (Anna Pieri Zuercher, left) and Tessa Ott (Carol Schuler) investigate the trade in human hair, among other things. Image: SRF/Screenshot Detectives Tessa Ott (Carol Schuler, left) and Isabelle Grandjean (Anna Pieri Zuercher, center) and public prosecutor Anita Wegenast (Rachel Braunschweig) were shocked by the sight at the crime scene. Image: SRF/Salvatore Vinci Lynn Fischer (Elsa Langnäse, left) and Vanessa Tomasi (Elena Flury) had a secret. Image: SRF/Screenshot Star hairdresser Marco Tomasi (Bruno Cathomas) was suspected of being the father of the dead woman. Image: SRF/Screenshot Tessa Ott (Carol Schuler, left) and Isabelle Grandjean (Anna Pieri Zuercher) hoped to catch the culprit in the law library of the University of Zurich. Image: SRF/Sava Hlavacek

Two young women broke into a wig factory in Zurich's "Tatort: Rapunzel" and stole real hair worth 100,000 francs. A few days later, one of them was dead.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you A dead wig maker called the detectives Isabelle Grandjean (Anna Pieri Zuercher) and Tessa Ott (Carol Schuler) onto the scene in "Tatort: Rapunzel"

Their investigations lead them behind the scenes of the lucrative trade in human hair wigs.

The global market for wigs and other hair replacement parts is expected to almost double to 11.8 billion US dollars in 2030 compared to 2021. Show more

For most people, hair is more than just protection for the head: in ancient times, hair was considered the seat of the soul, and even today many people struggle with hair loss due to illness or age.

The business with human hair wigs is correspondingly lucrative, which even led to the death of a young woman in the ninth Zurich "Tatort: Rapunzel" (director: Tobias Ineichen, writer: Adrian Illien) with Isabelle Grandjean (Anna Pieri Zuercher) and Tessa Ott(Carol Schuler).

What was "Tatort: Rapunzel" about?

The young wigmaker Vanessa Tomasi (Elena Flury) was kidnapped at night on her way home from a nightclub where her partner Lynn Fischer (Elsa Langnäse) worked. The perpetrator tied the young woman up and cut off some of her long blonde hair.

Vanessa managed to escape, but a short time later she was hit by the perpetrator's car, fell down a slope and landed dead in a treetop.

Detectives Grandjean and Ott began to investigate the dead woman's personal environment: She had virtually no contact with her father, the famous hairdresser Marco Tomasi (Bruno Cathomas).

Instead, she completed an apprenticeship at Aurora Schneider's (Stephanie Japp) wig factory. A few days before Vanessa's death, the shop was broken into: Human hair donations worth 100,000 Swiss francs were stolen.

What was it really about?

As it turned out, Vanessa and Lynn were behind the burglary. They wanted to sell the hair and use it to pay Lynn's tuition fees, among other things. The stolen strands included those of Heinrich Vogel's (Sebastian Rudolph) wife, who had died of cancer. He himself had cut them off his wife to have a wig made for her.

As his wife died before the commission was completed, he wanted to have her hair transformed into a death effigy, which the theft prevented. Heinrich Vogel wanted to take revenge on Vanessa by kidnapping her and cutting off her hair; Lynn was also kidnapped by him in the course of the mystery. However, Heinrich Vogel claimed to the end that he had not wanted to kill the young woman.

However, the stolen hairpieces were not the only crime that Vanessa Tomasi was guilty of before her death: the police found invoices from the international hair trader Majestic Hair on her computer. The Swiss company was owned by Else (Pascale Pfeuti) and Rudolf von Landegg (Matthias Schoch). A large proportion of the hair processed by Majestic Hair was temple hair from India.

The problem: Majestic Hair used it for kosher wigs, called "partings": "Orthodox Jewish women often wear partings because they are no longer allowed to show their hair in public after their wedding," explained Noah Löwenherz (Aaron Arens) in "Tatort". But temple hair is not kosher and since Marco Tomasi knew about the scam, he was blackmailed by his daughter.

Is real hair really that popular?

The demand for human hair has been increasing for years: According to a survey by market research company Grand View Research, around two thirds of hairpieces, wigs and extensions sold in the USA in 2021 were made of human hair.

The global market for wigs and extensions was estimated at 6.13 billion US dollars in the same year and is expected to rise to sales of 11.8 billion US dollars by 2030.

Most of the hair used for wigs comes from India, where it was sacrificed by worshippers in temples. By doing so, they hope to appease the gods so that they will grant them a wish in return. The devotees do not receive any money for the sacrificed hair. The temples sell it in order to use the proceeds to finance the running of the temple or local community projects.

How much money a bundle of hair brings depends on its quality. In principle, only untreated hair, i.e. hair that has never been chemically dyed, straightened or curled, is considered for sale.

Where does the real hair come from?

In addition to the ritual hair sacrifice, many women in poorer countries such as India or Cambodia decide to sell their hair themselves to so-called hair traders.

In 2020, Der Spiegel reported on a woman from Cambodia who sold her hair for the equivalent of 40 euros. She and many others use the money to finance their everyday lives, from food to school fees and loans.

Far less valuable is the so-called "comb hair": this is hair that people lose when brushing or combing and then collect. It has to be laboriously untangled before further processing. As payment, people receive some cash or aluminum pots.

What's next for the Zurich "Tatort"?

Filming for "Tatort: Rapunzel" took place in Zurich and the surrounding area from mid-June to mid-July 2024. A tenth film with the working title "Herzenssachen" was shot in Zurich from the beginning of October to the beginning of November 2024.

However, it will still be a few months before it is broadcast. With "Rapunzel", "Tatort" says goodbye to the annual summer break.

Next week, Das Erste will be showing a new "Polizeiruf 110: Spiel gegen den Ball" on Sunday, June 22 at 8.15 pm. The German-Polish team of Vincent Ross (André Kaczmarczyk) and Alexandra Luschke (Gisa Flake) will be investigating a Polish scaffolding company and an amateur football club.

After that, crime thriller fans will probably have to make do with reruns until Sunday, September 7, before the next crime thriller season begins with new "Tatort" cases.

