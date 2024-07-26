From next year, it will not be possible to reserve sun loungers with towels on five beaches in Mallorca. (symbolic image) Image: Imago

The Spanish island of Mallorca is declaring war on tourists who get up early and spread out their towels. From next year, sun loungers on five beaches can be reserved by app.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you From 2025, sun loungers can be reserved via app on five beaches in Mallorca.

This is intended to counteract the bad habit of reserving a sun lounger with a towel early in the morning.

With the change, a new tariff system will also come into force on the Spanish island. Show more

The so-called towel war on Mallorca has been notorious for years: In the morning, numerous tourists reserve a beach lounger with a towel - and then disappear again to the breakfast buffet.

In some places in Spain, fines have already been issued for this behavior. The Spanish island of Mallorca has now found its own solution:

On five beaches in the island's capital Palma - including the famous Playa de Palma - it will be possible to reserve sun loungers via app from 2025, as reported by the "Mallorca Zeitung" newspaper. Guests can also look forward to free internet on the beaches.

Anyone who still uses the towel trick will face an as yet undetermined penalty. The beach operators are also allowed to throw the towels away.

The price for a reserved lounger is not yet known. However, the tariff system is to change: Sun loungers will now be able to be reserved by the hour and not as a lump sum for an entire day.

