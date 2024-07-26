The so-called towel war on Mallorca has been notorious for years: In the morning, numerous tourists reserve a beach lounger with a towel - and then disappear again to the breakfast buffet.
In some places in Spain, fines have already been issued for this behavior. The Spanish island of Mallorca has now found its own solution:
On five beaches in the island's capital Palma - including the famous Playa de Palma - it will be possible to reserve sun loungers via app from 2025, as reported by the "Mallorca Zeitung" newspaper. Guests can also look forward to free internet on the beaches.
Anyone who still uses the towel trick will face an as yet undetermined penalty. The beach operators are also allowed to throw the towels away.
The price for a reserved lounger is not yet known. However, the tariff system is to change: Sun loungers will now be able to be reserved by the hour and not as a lump sum for an entire day.