Albi Neziri has been living in Los Angeles since 2019 to fulfill his big dream: He wants to become an actor. But it's not that easy. Simone Bargetze accompanies the Swiss actor for a day in his life.

Lea Oetiker

Hollywood is a tough place, as Albi Neziri knows.

The Swiss national has been living in L.A. since 2019 and is pursuing his dream of becoming an actor.

Simone Bargetze accompanies him for a day in his life. Show more

Getting started as an actor in Los Angeles is not easy. The competition is fierce, the offer small. But Swiss actor Albi Neziri is trying anyway. He has lived in the City of Angels with his girlfriend since 2019.

Like many other actors, his income from acting is not enough to survive. So Albi earns his money as a doordasher and delivers food - sometimes even to superstars like Drake or Justin Bieber.

Stuntwoman Simone Bargetze accompanies Albi for a day in his life. They talk openly about challenges, money, work and she accompanies him to his drama school.

You can find out what Albi misses most about Switzerland in the new video "L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories".