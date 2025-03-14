Natascha and Cheyenne Ochsenknecht, known from a TV documentary.

Influencer Cheyenne Ochsenknecht has so far kept a low profile when it comes to her relationship with her father Uwe Ochsenknecht. Now she's making an exception - and giving an insight into her inner life.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cheyenne Ochsenknecht has spoken openly for the first time about the stressful consequences of the war of the roses between her parents.

She tried for 14 years to have a relationship with her father Uwe Ochsenknecht, but has now broken off contact.

As a mother, she sets clear boundaries and wants to protect her own children from similar experiences. Show more

Cheyenne Ochsenknecht has not yet revealed the status of her relationship with dad Uwe Ochsenknecht. Until now.

For the first time, she has now spoken in detail about the consequences of the war of the roses during the divorce.

Natascha and Uwe Ochsenknecht were married from 1993 to 2012, but separated in 2009, when Cheyenne was nine years old. Over the next few years, a war of the roses took place not only within the family and in court, but also in the media.

The influencer is still gnawing on the experience, but has now broken up with her father, as she made clear on the ARD talk show "deep und deutlich": "I have no contact with my father either, I've given up."

Actor Uwe Ochsenknecht at the world premiere of the film - "The Irony of Life" - in Munich in September 2024. KEYSTONE

For almost 14 years, she tried to have a good relationship with the actor, but always felt like she was running after him. Cheyenne's conclusion in an Instagram story: "A person like that doesn't fit into my healthy world."

Cheyenne Ochsenknecht wants to protect her children

In the talk show, Cheyenne Ochsenknecht looked back on her childhood, recalling visits from the youth welfare office, court appearances and arduous negotiations: "Children of divorce know how bad a war of the roses can be, especially when you're a child caught between the two sides."

The model has set herself the goal of sparing her two children such an ordeal. She doesn't want them to have to go through the same thing. She is also careful about what she makes public about her family.

Cheyenne Ochsenknecht draws clear boundaries for herself: "I could reveal all my cards so that everyone knows what it's really like, regardless of the topic or the person, but I am not and will never be the kind of influencer who publicly starts wars with people or publicly argues." She has two children with her husband Nino Sifkovits.

