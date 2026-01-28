  1. Residential Customers
Niagara Falls iced over, Germany's lakes frozen over That's how much cold it would take for a lake freeze

Christian Thumshirn

28.1.2026

Winter is showing its claws. Niagara Falls is freezing over in Canada and lakes are freezing over in northern Germany. And here? Neither record cold nor much snow. So the next lake freeze won't happen.

28.01.2026, 18:06

28.01.2026, 18:16

In Canada, temperatures are dropping to minus 50 degrees, even Niagara Falls is reaching its limits. And in Europe, too, winter is showing what it can do: Germany's largest inland lake, the Müritz, is currently completely frozen over - a rare occurrence.

Goodbye lake frost

In Switzerland, on the other hand, there have been no record cold temperatures so far this winter. A lake freeze like in February and March 1963 will therefore probably remain a pipe dream.

But what would it actually take for Lake Zurich to freeze over again - and why is this no longer considered realistic?

